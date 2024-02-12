Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Usher setlist: full list of songs he played during Super Bowl show

Usher played the half time show at Super Bowl
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 minute ago
Usher played the Super Bowl half time show.Usher played the Super Bowl half time show.
Usher played the Super Bowl half time show.

 Usher wowed audiences with a career spanning set at the Super Bowl

The R&B superstar took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February. He performed the converted half-time set during the games featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. 

He was not the only megastar in the stadium however, Taylor Swift was successful in returning to the United States after her shows in Tokyo, Japan. She was joined in the box by Ice Spice. 

Read our review of the performance.

Usher performed one of the longest half-time shows in recent years. Here are the tracks he played: 

2024 Super Bowl setlist

Caught Up 

U Don’t Have to Call 

Superstar 

Love In This Club 

My Boo (with Alicia Keys) 

Confessions Part II 

Nice and Slow (clip) 

Burn

U Got It Bad 

Bad Girl (clip) 

OMG 

Turn Down for What (Lil John appearance) 

Yeah! (Ludacris appearance) 

Related topics:Super BowlLas Vegas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.