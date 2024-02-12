Usher played the Super Bowl half time show.

Usher wowed audiences with a career spanning set at the Super Bowl.

The R&B superstar took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February. He performed the converted half-time set during the games featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

He was not the only megastar in the stadium however, Taylor Swift was successful in returning to the United States after her shows in Tokyo, Japan. She was joined in the box by Ice Spice.

Usher performed one of the longest half-time shows in recent years. Here are the tracks he played:

2024 Super Bowl setlist

Caught Up

U Don’t Have to Call

Superstar

Love In This Club

My Boo (with Alicia Keys)

Confessions Part II

Nice and Slow (clip)

Burn

U Got It Bad

Bad Girl (clip)

OMG

Turn Down for What (Lil John appearance)