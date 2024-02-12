Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The curtain may have only just come down on another thrilling NFL season with Super Bowl 58, but already fans are looking ahead to next year's event. And who can blame them?

The star-studded sporting spectacle saw the Kansas City Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in 19 years with a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

It was only the second time in NFL history a Super Bowl went to overtime and the first post-season game decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

So just when is the next Super Bowl game? Where will it be held, and which teams are likely to be involved? It may be a little early to tell for sure just yet, but here's everything we know so far.

When is the next Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 59 will take place on Sunday 9 February 2025.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled to be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Unlike Las Vegas, which hosted its first Super Bowl this year, New Orleans has hosted the game 10 previous times, and the 2025 edition will be the 11th.

Super Bowl 59 will be the eighth played in the Superdome, though it will be the first since 2013. The Superdome is the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints, and can hold nearly 80,000 fans for football games.

Not only has the multi-purpose venue hosted seven previous Super Bowls, it's also been home to baseball games, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, motocross, rugby, and football (the British variety) matches.

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens kicks the ball to the San Francisco 49ers to start Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in February 2013 in New Orleans (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Which teams will play in Super Bowl 59?

Obviously, at the time of writing, Super Bowl 59 is a year away. The next NFL season isn't scheduled to begin until September, and we still have the all important Draft to get through first.

A lot can happen in the seven months between now and the beginning of the season, and the Draft is likely to shape teams in ways we can only speculate on now.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped some oddsmakers and experts from getting in their predictions on who might make it all the way to the next Super Bowl.

According to Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco 49ers - who lost to the Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 - are actually the favourites to win next year's game (+600), with the Chiefs themselves coming in second (+850).

Were the Chiefs to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2025, it would make them the first NFL franchise in history to win three back-to-back Super Bowls.

Rounding out the Top 5 favourites are the Baltimore Ravens at +1000, Buffalo Bills at +1200, and Cincinnati Bengals at +1500. According to the oddsmakers, the Carolina Panthers are the least likely team to win the Super Bowl next year, with odds of +25000.

Who’s performing in the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

At the time of writing, it's not yet been announced who will be performing in the coveted half-time slot at Super Bowl 59.

Usher's involvement in this year's Super Bowl wasn't revealed until September, so it's likely a similar timeframe will be in place for the announcement of next year's musical guest.

Although there is a giant, Taylor Swift-sized elephant in the room, and the NFL are almost certainly wanting to capitalise on her newfound involvement in the sport by having her make more headlines at next year's championship game...

Stay tuned.

