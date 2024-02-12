Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will the latest instalment of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe help shake any further signs of “franchise fatigue,” or is Christopher Nolan correct that the future of cinema is “post-franchise films?” That is one of the questions being asked ahead of the release of “Madame Web,” starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, set for release this week in UK cinemas.

There is quiet optimism around the release, with analysts forecasting an opening day box office of $25 million, with stiff competition from another long-awaited film arriving in cinemas this weekend also, “Bob Marley: One Love.” The last “franchise” film released in cinemas before the New Year was “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” which earned around USD 27 million during its opening - not quite the dizzying heights of what superhero movies made before but given their sharp decrease in popularity, it’s a conservative estimate.

But while the MCU has had a shaky few releases over the past 12 months (“The Marvels” for example), the Sony Spider-Man Universe has managed to eschew that “franchise fatigue” somewhat, with the last release from that universe, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The animated feature earned an opening weekend of $120,663,589 USD, alongside being nominated for several major awards including Best Animated Film at the 96th Academy Awards, taking place in March 2024.

Could “Madame Web” though have a direct tie-in to both the animated film and whatever forthcoming Spider-Man venture that hopefully stars Tom Holland once again? With Dakota Johnson playing the clairvoyant Cassie Webb (Madame Web) and the ability to see into the future, could she bring several other superheroes from the Spider-Verse to her aid, and is that the endgame for Sony’s franchise?

What is “Madame Web” about?

“Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead.”

Who stars in “Madame Web”?

IMDB has listed the following performers in lead performance roles in “Madame Web”:

Additionally, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Zosia Mamet have been cast in undisclosed roles.

How long is “Madame Web”?

“Madame Web” has a run-time of 116 minutes or 1 hour 46 minutes in Lehman’s terms, so no intermission for this film, it would appear.

What is the age rating for “Madame Web”?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “Madame Web” a 12A for “moderate violence, threat, language [and] brief bloody images. In their explanation for the rating, the BBFC has commented: “A paramedic finds her fate is entwined with three teenage girls when she develops clairvoyant powers in this superhero film set in the Spider-Man universe. There are no issues here to surprise fans of the live-action films.”