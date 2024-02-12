Wicked | First trailer of big screen adaptation starring Ariana Grande released during Super Bowl LVIII
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first trailer for the eagerly anticipated big-screen adaptation of “Wicked” made it’s premiere overnight at what could be considered the biggest platform for an advert - the Super Bowl, won by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Adapted from Gregory Maguire's novel that served as the inspiration for the renowned Broadway musical "Wicked," the narrative unfolds before Dorothy's entrance into the enchanted realm, delving into the origins of the world and unravelling the tale of Elphaba, famously known as the Wicked Witch of the West and played in this adaptation by Cynthia Erivo. Within this narrative, Grande's character, Galinda Upland, transforms to become the beloved Glinda the Good Witch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The trailer features lead performers Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in their full make-up in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming movie musical, with one of the stage show’s unmistakable songs, “Defying Gravity,” playing throughout the trailer. Jeff Goldblum, cast as the Wizard of Oz, can also be heard during the trailer, stating to audiences, "The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy.”
The cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. Filming for. production took place at times also in the United Kingdom, be it at the Sky Studios in Lestree or a developed at Ivinghoe Turf in Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, UK
"Wicked" wasn't the sole film leveraging the vast viewership of Super Bowl LVIII to present fans with an exclusive glimpse. Another notable entry was "Deadpool 3," which unveiled a trailer showcasing Ryan Reynolds as the Merc With a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman returning to his iconic role as Wolverine.
When is “Wicked” out in cinemas?
“Wicked” will be broken up into two separate movies, with the first part scheduled for release on November 27 2024 and the second part scheduled for November 26 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.