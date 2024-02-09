Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV have announced that all 25 EON James Bond films will be arriving on their streaming service, ITVX, later this year. The deal was struck with Amazon MGM Studios to allow the films to be viewed across several ITV channels and their flagship streaming service, ITVX.

But the films come with a caveat - each of the 007 films will only be available to view 30 days after their initial broadcaster on ITV’s select number of channels. However, the deal does mark the first time that the Bond films have been available on video-on-demand services in the United Kingdom that don’t require a subscription.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season will commence on ITV 4 with the screening of “Goldfinger,” the Sean Connery classic, followed by one-time Bond George Lazenby in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “License To Kill,” “Goldeneye” and “Skyfall” over the following week.

Those films will also be joined by feature-length documentaries “Everything Or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007,” and a look at Daniel Craig’s era as the MI6 agent with “Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story,” which will no follow the apprehension when Craig was first cast in the role, and the subsequent change in opinion once he appeared on screen in his first 007 outing, “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Those who miss out on the screenings on ITV and are not tech-savvy enough to navigate through ITVX will be pleased to know that the films will be repeated throughout the year on the broadcaster, ITV also confirmed.

Darren Nartey, senior acquisitions manager, films and kids, at ITV said: ‘It doesn’t get any more iconic than James Bond and we are honoured to bring this fantastic catalogue of films to our viewers both on our linear channels and via catch-up on ITVX. Now where is my martini…”

When are the James Bond films arriving on ITV and ITVX?

Advertisement

Advertisement