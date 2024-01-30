Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The story of Bob Marley will be told in a new biopic about his life called Bob Marley: One Love - and it's coming to UK cinemas very soon.

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Marley, the reggae legend whose hits including "No Woman No Cry", "Is This Love" and "Jamming", entertained millions in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bob Marley movie explores the artist's music, career and family life and includes input from his family with Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley all serving as producers.

Here's everything you need to know about Bob Marley: One Love, from it's release date to trailer and whether Kingsley Ben-Adir will be singing any of Marley's famous hits.

What is Bob Marley: One Love about?

Here is the plot for Bob Marley: One Love: "Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita."

Is there a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love?

Yes, Paramount have released a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, set to Marley's hit "Jamming", it features Ben-Adir as Marley, complete with a snippet of one of his rousing performances, alongside the reality of personal life. You can watch the trailer for Bob Marley: One Love below.

Who stars in Bob Marley: One Love?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking up the lead as Bob Marley is Kingsley Ben-Adir. The British actor faced some criticism following his casting in Jamaica, but has full backing from the Marley family. He is best known for his portrayal of Malcom X in One Night in Miami, Vera and Peaky Blinders.

Marley's wife Rita is played by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), whilst other cast members include: James Norton (Happy Valley) as Chris Blackwell, Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) as Tyrone Downie, Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) and Umi Myers (Silent Witness) as Cindy Breakspeare.

What has Kingsley Ben-Adir said about playing Bob Marley in One Love?

In an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the film's release, Ben-Adir responded to criticism that a British actor would be playing the Jamaican icon.

Ben-Adir said: "Without the support of Bob’s family, I wouldn’t have gone near it. It’s not my job to explain why I was cast, but in my mind all I know is that Rei (director) and (Marley's) family made their decision, and I felt love, and I felt trust and that allowed me to think, 'Right, I’m going to go fully 100 per cent on this.'"

Will Kingsley Ben-Adir sing in Bob Marley: One Love?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bob Marley: One Love is expected to have plenty of the musician's famous hits from the song the film is named after to "Is This Love" and "Buffalo Soldier".

It's expected that who sings the songs will be a mix of Marley and Ben-Adir. Speaking in an interview with the Guardian ahead of its release, the actor revealed, "Thank God, I asked for a singing teacher," with the publication reporting he would be singing the songs, "where the range of Marley’s music suits his voice".

When can I watch Bob Marley: One Love?