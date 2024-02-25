Stan Bowles dead at 75: Tributes pour in for the QPR legend and Manchester City star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stan Bowles, QPR legend and Manchester City star has passed away at the age of 75. The news was announced by his daughter Tracey Bowles on Facebook who wrote: “Sad to be writing this but dad has passed away.” She also revealed that “He is with all the family and went peacefully. God bless you Stanley”

Stan Bowles, started his career at Manchester City before moving on to Queen Parks Rangers (where he is a renowned legend), and the likes of Nottingham Forest and Brentford. He also played for England five times and scored one international goal which was against Wales in 1974.

When he played for QPR, Stan Bowles made 315 appearances during the period 1972 to 1979 and scored 97 goals. He was also part of QPR’s team when they finished runners up to Liverpool in 1976 (this was in the old First Division).

QPR released a statement about Stan Bowles which read: “It is with heavy heart we have learned that QPR legend Stan Bowles has passed away. A footballing icon. All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.” The club also described him as “arguably the greatest to have ever worn our famous blue and white hoops.”

Manchester City also paid tribute to their former player and wrote: “Everyone at Manchester City sends their condolences to Stan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Stan Bowles was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. Following his diagnosis he moved back to Manchester where he was cared for by his eldest daughter Andria. Sky News reported that “In 2017, QPR hosted a benefit match in Bowles’ honour, playing against Bournemouth to help raise funds for his continuing care.”

