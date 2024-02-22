Joe Hart in action for England in 2014 World Cup qualifiers

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Hart, 36, is currently enjoying his third season at Celtic but informed the club recently that it would be his last few months at Celtic Park. His current manager, Brendan Rodgers, has said that his absence from the pitch will be a "huge miss to the game."

Hart made nearly 700 club appearances in his football career, playing for Shrewsbury, Tranmere, Blackpool, Birmingham, Torino, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. The former England number one has won six cup medals across his spells with Celtic and City, which include one FA Cup trophy and two Football League Cups, and was part of England squads in four successive major tournaments between 2010 and 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hart has kept over 100 Premier League clean sheets and holds the joint record for the most Premier League Golden Gloves awards (four) and won over 75 caps for his country. Between 2010 and 2017, Hart was the undisputed number one goalkeeper for England, keeping 43 clean sheets during his tenure, but began to fall out of favour with the rise of Jordan Pickford.

The 36-year-old was also twice named the Manchester City Player of the Month and was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year for the Premier League.

Speaking to the Celtic website, his current boss Brendan Rodgers said: "For all he has done in football, Joe deserves huge praise and congratulations, he has been such a brilliant asset to Celtic of course and the wider game at the highest levels, domestically and internationally.

"But more than that, he is a tremendous man, just brilliant to work with, someone who I know has been a great team-mate to so many throughout his career and a player who never gives anything but his absolute best. Each and every day his work ethic is an example to all in football.