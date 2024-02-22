Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been found guilty of rape and has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Alves, 40, had denied raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on 31 December 2022. He lured the victim to the bathroom from the VIP section of the club, but argued that she was given the option to leave "if she wanted to".

The victim accused the footballer of assaulting her in the bathroom of the nightclub. The court said that there had been evidence other than the victim's testimony to prove that she had not given consent to sexual contact with Alves.

He was arrested in January 2023 and had remained in custody since then. Bail request had been refused after authorities deemed him to be a flight risk.

Alves was found guilty following a trial in Barcelona and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years. He was also ordered to pay the victim €150,000.