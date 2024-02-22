Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been welcomed to Old Trafford with a billboard outside the stadium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of stakes in Manchester United has finally been approved and the Ineos owner now owns 27.7 percent of the Old Trafford club. While this remains a relatively small percentage, it does include sporting control of the football club, taking this power away from the Glazer family, and Ratcliffe has been quick to make changes already.

It's been a long-time coming this take-over and after the completion was announced on Tuesday, Ratcliffe - who also owns French club Nice, Swiss side Lausanne as well as a one-third share in the Mercedes AMG-Petronas Formula 1 team - said: "To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

How will Manchester United change?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe with Erik ten Hag at the Carrington Training Complex ahead of the take over

Well, it already has. Manchester City's Omar Berrada has already been hired to become the new chief executive after Richard Arnold stepped down. United are also keen to bring in Newcastle's Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director while Southampton's Jason Wilcox is another whom the Red Devils would like to acquire in order to work under Ashworth. The Mirror reported that it was suggested up to 300 jobs could be cut in order to save costs at the club.

The 71-year-old is playing an active role in the restructuring of the club with Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and chief executive of sport Jean-Claude Blanc both taking positions on United's board. Berrada reportedly wants to form a tight management team at the top of the club in order to help it into its new era.

As for Erik ten Hag, the Dutch manager is currently on a winning run of four straight triumphs in the Premier League which has come at an exceptionally crucial time. However, he is under no illusion that he will remain under increased scrutiny now that the Ineos completion has been confirmed.

What has Sir Jim Ratcliffe said?

Speaking in an interview with the Belgian newspaper De Tijd, the English billionaire said: "We have to look at the organisation of the club because it is not good at the moment. Take the head coach, for example, he must report directly to the CEO. That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation.

