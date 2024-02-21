Kylian Mbappe's departure from PSG has prompted the club to cast their search wide for a replacement

This summer is already lining itself up to be a huge period of change following the news that Bayern Munich will part ways with the former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who is set to lead the Bavarian club to their first trophy-less season since 2011/12, could well be available for a Premier League return if West Ham do indeed bid farewell to David Moyes. This decision came just a week after Kylian Mbappe announced he would be departing from Paris Saint-Germain this summer which has prompted European football to turn into chaos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City, were all linked with the French international, it would appear his heart remains set on a move to the Spanish capital to join Real Madrid.

With this in mind, here is the latest news from the Premier League, including transfer stories from Manchester United and Tottenham...

PSG target Man Utd and England star

Paris St-Germain are targeting Napoli's 25-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, Manchester United's 26-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford and Barcelona's 19-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi this summer (iNews).

https://www.shotstv.com/watch/52339430?leah-williamson-returns-to-the-england-squad-but-why-is-nikita-parris-missing

The Parisian club were previously interested in signing the Red Devils star in 2022 but the latter did not entertain the idea of departing with their Academy graduate. The 26-year-old signed a new deal in 2023 which means the Mancunian side are in an excellent position to command a large fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the interest in the England international, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi previously said in 2022: "He's another playing that is really amazing. We're not hiding it, we spoke before and...interest."

Man Utd reignite Munich and Barcelona interest

Manchester United are considering reigniting their interest in Bayern Munich's 30-year-old England striker Harry Kane and Barcelona's 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer (Football Transfers).

The latter, however, has since hit back at such rumours that he would leave Camp Nou and in a heated conference ahead of the Champions League tie against Napoli, the Dutchman said: "The truth is that I am a little angry with what you people (the media) in general write. Many things come out that are not true, it is irritating me.

"I am very happy at Barca, it is the club of my dreams. I hope to continue playing for Barca for many years."

Advertisement

Advertisement