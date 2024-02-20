Kylian Mbappe is to leave PSG this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain footballing superstar Kylian Mbappe has already become the biggest summer transfer of the year, months before the window opens, having dropped the bombshell news that he will quit the French capital at the end of the season.

The forward has played for PSG since 2017 and has risen to the top of world football with the French giants. Mbappe has helped the side to five Ligue 1 titles and won the World Cup with France in that time.

The Frenchman is now poised to move to another European footballing titan. NationalWorld has all you need to know about Mbappe and his upcoming transfer.

Kylian Mbappe love life with record-making Belgian WAG

Kylian Mbappe has always preferred to make headlines on the pitch, rather than off it, and has often kept his love life away from the prying eye with little known about his relationship status.

All Football reports that Mbappe had been in a relationship with model Ines Rau but the duo never confirmed such rumours. The outlet suggests the couple have now broken up and that the forward has rekindled a previous romance with Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram.

Bertram is the ex-girlfriend of former PSG star Gregory Van der Wiel and has a child with the Dutchman, who turned out at the Parc des Princes between 2012 and 2016.

The model's father is of Scottish descent while her mother is of Portuguese, Angolan and Senegalese descent. Bertram was just 13 years old when first signed by a modelling agency and has gone on to see her name grow and grow in the industry - she made history in 2015 as the first Belgian model to appear in an ad for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Mbappe 'agrees' Real Madrid contract - negotiations and salary details

It is reported that Kylian Mbappe has already signed an agreement with Spanish giants Real Madrid to move to the Galacticos when his PSG deal expires this summer. Spanish outlet Marca reports that Mbappe put pen to paper on the deal earlier this month.

A plan to sign the 25-year-old on a free deal this summer had been outlined between Mbappe's party and Real Madrid as early as May 2022 with just the fine details to be sorted this year. Those discussions got underway at the start of January.

A main sticking point is believed to have been Mbappe's lofty salary expectations. The star will arrive in Madrid as the highest-paid player in the squad but his wage has been adjusted down so that it is now just slightly more than the money received by top stars Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and David Alaba.

Marca claims that Mbappe's wage will be in a 'growing escalation that covers a range between 15 and 20 million net per year plus bonus for objectives during the five years that the contract will last'.

Real Madrid had long been the frontrunners for Mbappe but there had been some interest from the Premier League. Liverpool had been linked with a move for the world-beater, with Mohamed Salah likely to be a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia once again this summer, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also admitted his side would look at a deal.

Kylian Mbappe huge net worth

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappe has a market value of €180 million, which is equivalent to £154 million. The Frenchman's reported net worth stands at a huge £143 million.

The player has earned that phenomenal net worth through his big contract at PSG, as well as at his previous club AS Monaco. Mbappe also has and has had, a number of lucrative brand deals with companies including Dior, Oakley, Nike, EA Sports and Hublot.