Liverpool sent 16-word message by target as Man Utd star could quit Old Trafford

Could Xabi Alonso bring the Leverkusen star to Anfield?

Liverpool's main acquisition this summer is likely to be their new manager as the Premier League leaders look to prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp. The German manager is to stand down from his role at Anfield this summer.

With a fresh appointment will no doubt come new faces and the rumour mill has already started up to that end.

The Reds feature alongside Manchester United in your Tuesday evening round-up.

Liverpool target says Premier League switch 'would be great'

A frontrunner for the prestigious job is Bayer Leverkusen boss and Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso.

Should the former midfielder get the Liverpool job, he could look to bring some of his current players over to the Premier League. One of those is Jeremie Frimpong, who Liverpool had been linked with in January.

Asked about his season under Alonso, the full-back told Ziggo Sport: "We haven't lost yet this season. But yes, football is changeable, we have to keep concentration. We all trust the coach and know we can do something big this season. We all want to win a trophy, and the coach helps with his playing style.

During his interview, Frimpong was asked about Alonso's link back to Merseyside and whether he would be interested in potentially following the Spaniard to the Premier League. He said: "Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring."

Frimpong moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 from Celtic and has become a key player, showing off his versatility by operating at right-back, right-wing and in midfield. The Dutchman has played in all three positions this season and has contributed nine goals and ten assists across all competitions. The 23-year-old has found the back of the net in his last two fixtures, playing further up the field.

Man Utd star ready to call time on Old Trafford stay

Manchester United summer signing Altay Bayindir could call it quits on his time at Old Trafford after just one season in favour of a return to Turkey.

The 25-year-old signed for the Red Devils for £4.3 million late on in the summer window but had made just one appearance for the club, in an FA Cup win over Newport County.

Turkish outlet Futbol Anadolu now suggests that the shot-stopper 'will wear the Galatasaray jersey' next season. The player has been an unused substitute for every Premier League game this season.