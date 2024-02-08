The Jurgen Klopp Effect - and how you can stand out from the crowd

Jurgen Klopp is a great leader, likeable and trustworth

Whether that results in driving us to be better, inspiring us to think differently, or just making us feel good. Whatever it is, they win us over. Is it their charm that does it? Of their enthusiasm and absolute love for what they do? Is it their skill and knowledge? Or is it something else?

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool FC is to many, one of those people. After almost 9 years as manager of Liverpool FC he recently announced his decision leave, and the outpouring of upset (grief even) has been staggering. And I’m not just talking about Liverpool’s own fans.

Heck no. Football fans and managers from other clubs and are sad to see him go and yes, there’s some delight that Liverpool might not be as strong a competitor without him around. But what is it about Klopp that makes us feel the way we do about him?

It’s worth a closer look.

He is passionate about getting results, and whether he is jumping around (and out of) his pitch side box on match days, or fist pumping for fans, his behaviour says it all. He’s not one to hold back.

He is honest, humble, and hardworking and (mostly) gives other teams credit, where credit is due.

He is respected by thousands and respectful to others.

He supports and loves his team and hugs them for all the world to see.

But Klopp is there to get results, and with his team firmly behind him, he has more chance than most of doing that. When he leaves….will some of his team also want to go? The short answer is, yes. The impact he has had on them, is huge.

In my years of experience as a performance coach, I’ve met many other people who have the effect that Klopp has. No, they’re not all famous and yes, they are different but still, they win people over and positively influence in a way that makes us want to ‘follow’ them. So, what could we learn from them?

They know who they are

Occasionally, I’ll come across someone who is a bit overconfident (cocky even), but not in a negative way, they’re still warm and easy to talk to. Mostly, they have a quiet confidence about them, they know where they are going in life, they admit when they get stuff wrong, and they know when it’s time to move on. They don’t pretend to be someone they’re not. We like people like that, don’t we?

They stand up for what and who they believe in

They are likely to give you a chance if they see talent or potential in you, and then they’ll bend over backwards to help you become your best. If this sounds too good to be true, be warned – they drive a hard bargain and will expect that you work hard and put the effort in, whether that’s into a job or into a relationship. They’ll support you until the cows come home, but they are no pushover. Don’t test them or you could lose their support forever. Trust is big deal.

They are confident, but humble

Even though they could make a big scene about their success, they tend not to because a) It’s not their style and b)Other people want to do it for them. Of course, they know when they’ve achieved, but rather than spending too long celebrating (and resting on their laurels) they’re off to find ways of being even better.

They work hard to be exceptionally good at what they do

Success rarely comes easily, and the people we warm to have had nothing handed to them on a plate. They’ve earned the right to be where they are. But these people are not afraid of failing – in fact it helps them to achieve what they want, faster. They work hard, they learn from their mistakes, and they motor on. Moving out of their comfort zone and being open to criticism is for them, a risk worth taking.

They have the ‘likeability’ factor

Now this one will look different on everyone, but it’s important to find your own point of difference if you want to stand out. Let’s take Klopp as an example though; he’s got that cheesy (but genuine) big grin, and, by the way, he does smile a lot. We like that. He nearly always wears his Liverpool FC cap; he always dresses casually, and he comes across as ‘one of us’. And when his emotions get the better of him, he lets them spill out and doesn’t care a bit who sees it.

With Klopp, it’s not an act, it’s who he is, and we like people who are genuine. If you’re not like this – that’s OK. But you will have something about you that other people will love.

My question for you, is what is it? And how are you showing it?

Over the years, I’ve studied the characteristics and behaviours of many highly successful people in business, showbiz, and sport. I’ve looked at what makes them tick, dug deep to understand them, and always uncovered something special about them. It’s not the fame that makes them special, it’s their something special that brings them fame.

I’ve spent a long time developing the process of finding that special something – that magic – which I now call, Ingredient ‘X’.

All of us have it in us (I’ve coached thousands of people and always found it) but – and here’s the sad part - we don’t all know what ours is, and if we do, we don’t use it.