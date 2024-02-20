Thomas Tuchel's job could be made available in the coming weeks with an ex-Man United boss set to take over

The Champions League continues once again this week with Arsenal soon to face Porto at the Estadio do Dragao. The Gunners are enjoying a huge resurgence as they have won their last five fixtures with two results of five goals and one 6-0 thumping in there.

However, they are still behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League and the Reds will be keen to give the German manager a fairytale ending to his nine years in Anfield.

While the majority of Premier League fans must wait to watch their respective teams in action this weekend, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on Thomas Frank's Brentford at the Etihad this evening in the hope of securing a more positive result than their 1-1 draw which was produced against Chelsea. A win could put them back above Arsenal in the league.

As we await to see what can be produced, here is the latest transfer news from those battling the top spots as well as Chelsea and Aston Villa...

Ex-Man Utd boss a Bundesliga target

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being considered as a short-term option by Bayern Munich if they sack Thomas Tuchel (Sky Germany). Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg took to his Twitter account to confirm that: "FC Bayern is monitoring the 50 y/0 - as a potential interim solution.

The Former Red Devils boss could be interim manager of Bayern Munich depending on upcoming results

"But the original plan remains: FC Bayern would like to continue with Thomas Tuchel at least until the end of the season! Bayern and Solskjaer: Nothing concrete at this stage. The former Man Utd manager is a free agent and ready to take over a new project."

The former Red Devils forward and manager has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford in 2021. He has previously managed Cardiff City and another of his former clubs Molde in Norway.

Arsenal eye England star

Arsenal are considering a move for Aston Villa's 28-year-old England striker Ollie Watkins (Fichajes). It is no secret that the Gunners are seeking a new number nine for the 2024/25 season with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both struggling with injuries.

And, according to the Spanish media, the Emirates club are now preparing to bid for the Aston Villa and England star who has scored 13 goals and contributed 12 assists from 25 top-flight matches. He is the only player with at least ten goals and assists in the current campaign and sits fourth in the Golden Boot race behind Erling Haaland (16), Mohamed Salah (15) and Dominic Solanke (14).

Chelsea join Serie A transfer race

Chelsea are tracking Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, 22, but face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona (Teamtalk).

It was reported yesterday that Arsenal were leading the charge in seeking the signature of the Dutch striker but now they could face competition from the Blues as they seek an even better centre-forward to inspire them further up the Premier League while Senegalese star Nicolas Jackson develops his talent.