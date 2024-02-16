Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a weekend of welcomes and goodbyes across February 17 and February 18 2024, with the Super League arriving to free-to-air television and the Grand Finale of "The Masked Singer". This weekend is also the second to last time we see Maya Jama and the islanders in "Love Island: All-Stars."

“Call The Midwife” fans will have to remain patient for a week, much like all those soap fans had to during the FA Cup and the African Cup of Nations coverage. This week’s episode takes a back seat to the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, but “Death in Paradise” fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

There are also opportunities for television viewers to experience the beauty of New Zealand from the comfort of their own homes, the return of a beloved talk show and a tour inside one of Henry VIII’s most beloved palaces.

Saturday 17 February 2024

Super League: Castleford vs Wigan (BBC Two, 5pm)

MARCH 03: Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors makes a break during the Betfred Super League between Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors at Mend-A-Hose Jungle on March 03, 2023 in Castleford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Super League is set to make its live debut on the BBC with a highly anticipated match between Castleford Tigers and the reigning champions Wigan Warriors. Led by head coach Matt Peet, the Wigan team has been on a roll, winning the grand final against Catalans Dragons in October.

Hampton Court: A Royal Residence (Channel 5, 6:55pm)

A look behind the scenes at Henry VIII's beloved royal palace on the Thames, which is now a popular tourist attraction. Cameras follow the palace warders as they reveal unique spaces such as the Great Hall built for Henry VIII, the gardeners as they maintain the 300-year-old historic maze and the spectacular gardens and grounds, and the grooms who look after Hampton Court's own team of rare shire horses.

The Masked Singer: The Grand Final (ITV One, 7:20pm)

The biggest musical mystery on television is set to conclude this Saturday with “The Masked Singer” grand final. As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left asking ‘who’s behind the mask?’ In tonight’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed, all twelve Masked Singers return for a special group performance and three previous Singers return for three one-of-a-kind duets

New Zealand By Train (Channel 4, 7:20pm)

Channel 4 viewers can enjoy the sights of New Zealand on Saturday evening with the travelogue "New Zealand By Train" (Credit:Making Movies)

Starting from the city of Auckland, New Zealand, a train journey takes viers through the North Island, crossing viaducts and passing by rich farmlands, past a volcanic plateau and then across Cook Strait and down the East Coast of the South Island until you reach the city of Christchurch. Finally, viewers will cross over the Southern Alps to reach the West Coast.

“New Zealand By Train” showcases the magnificent scenery of New Zealand through aerial and ground views, while also providing insights into the lives and daily challenges of the local people and their work.

The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV One, 10:50pm)

Wossy returns for another series of his popular late-night talk show, with this week’s guests Jack Whitehall, BAFTA-winning star Lashana Lynch, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and singer Paloma Faith join Ross on his return to the talk-show format.

Sunday 18 February 2024

2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards (BBC One, 7pm)

The biggest night on the British cinematic calendar, the 2024 EE BAFTA Awards comes to you from the Southbank in London. David Tennant is this year’s host, with guest presenters including Cate Blanchett and David Beckham set to crown some of the year’s winners of the Golden Mask.

Bargain-Loving Brits In The Sun (Channel 5, 8pm)

The new series of Channel 5’s reality show that sees savvy Brits searching for a low-cost lifestyle on the Costa Blanca begins with a tribute episode to the late Graham Boland. tribute In the episodes, he welcomes a puppy into his life, while at Villamar campsite, Lorna Gibbs tackles the role of entertainment manager.

Death In Paradise (BBC One, 9pm)

A famous chef is poisoned at the grand opening of his latest hotel during a cooking competition in which various hopefuls compete for the head chef position. The team are left confounded when they realise that the victim didn’t consume anything that day that the contestants hadn’t consumed themselves.

So how, then, was the poison administered? How was he the only one who wound up dead? Whilst Catherine finds herself entangled in the case, when an old friend becomes a murder suspect, Neville and the team dig deep and unravel secret after secret, soon realising that nothing in this case is what it seems.

Love Island: All Stars (ITV Two, 9pm)

It’s the penultimate episode of this series of the popular ITV 2 reality contest, excitement in the Villa is hitting fever pitch before the “Love Island: All Stars” final - the legends have experienced a winter that they'll never forget, and the end is in now sight.

Trigger Point (ITV One, 9pm)

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

Alex (Tomiwa Edun) shares crucial information with the police about an impending attack, but Commander Francis (Julian Ovenden) advises caution. Despite their scepticism, the team faces a shocking and deadly attack. Lana takes bold action to save lives, drawing criticism from Hass (Nabil Elouahabi).