The Masked Singer audiences think they know the identities of some of the remaining celebrities on ITV’s show - but why is judge Rita Ora one of those names?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was an impromptu “AbFab” reunion on last night’s episode of ITV’s hit celebrity singing contest, The Masked Singer, after Bubble Tea was revealed to be none other than actress Julia Sawalha. She was met with a huge cheer from last night’s celebrity judge, Jennifer Saunders, who stood in for the “absent” Rita Ora.

We say “absent” loosely, however, as a theory is circulating online that the RIP singer is in fact undertaking double duty on the show - as both a judge and as a contestant. Ora has been absent for a large portion of the new series, and her recent absence and the appearance of “Maypole” on the show once again have led some fans to believe that Ora taking part this year explains why she and Maypole are never in the same vicinity at the same time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many also feel that the voice of Maypole resembles that of Ora, while fellow judge Mo Gilligan has previously suggested that she could be the possible identity of the disguised singer. So who does the sleuthing Masked Singer UK community think are the remaining contestants on this year’s series?

Who do the public think the rest of the Masked Singers are?

A look around the internet, including the subreddit /TheMaskedSingerUK, the most common theories on the remaining singers are as follows:

Piranha

Is Jamie Cullum the celebrity behind the "Piranha" disguise? Some fans think it is the jazz pianist. (ITV/Getty)

Piranha's powerful voice led to guesses of Jamie Cullum, Stephen Seagal, Jordan Knight, and Sting. Fans speculate Matt Cardle, and other suggestions include McFly's Danny Jones.

Cricket

Davina McCall suggested JLS's Marvin Humes (despite being in the jungle not too long ago), Mo proposed Levi Roots, and Olly Murs considered Lemar. Fan theories on social media mention Seal and Simon Webbe.

Maypole

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asides from the recent Rita Ora speculation, the panellists have suggested Cheryl Cole, Beverley Knight, and even former PM Theresa May. Some think it is The Masked Singer Australia winner Melody Thornton, the former Pussycat Dolls singer who won the competition in 2022.

Air Fryer

Air Fryer's performance of Ava Max's “Kings & Queens” sparked Rita Ora's guess of Sophie Dahl. Clues related to Chigwell point to Jessie J as a popular theory. Fans propose Alison Hammond due to a clue hinting at a TV show judge.

Eiffel Tower

Fans think that "Sex and The City" star Kim Cattrall is the identity of Eiffel Tower. (ITV/Getty)

Fans are convinced Eiffel Tower may be Kim Cattrall, known for her role in Sex and the City. Panelists also suggest Sarah Jessica Parker and Geri Halliwell-Horner. The introductory montage hinted at London and referenced "Mr Big."

Owl

Panelists proposed Alex Scott, Chelsee Healy, and Chelcee Grimes. Fan theories suggest Lorraine Kelly, linking tangerines to her favourite football team, Dundee FC.

Dippy Egg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dippy Egg's identity is shrouded in mystery, with guesses ranging from Anton Du Beke to Matt Baker. Clues related to farming and animals point toward Matt Baker, known for his role on “Countryfile”.

Bigfoot

Bigfoot's references to Harry Potter sparked Rupert Grint theories. Clues and mentions of a sporting rhinoceros add to the mystery, with suggestions it could be Alex Brooke.

When is “The Masked Singer UK” on TV next?