The life of a WAG isn’t just football games and red carpets, as the new Prime Video series “Married To The Game” details.

Amazon has released details for their upcoming docu-series, “Married To The Game,” a fly-on-the-wall look at the people behind the great men of football - their wives and partners. The WAGs are followed by cameras as they tackle issues that might seem not so much of an issue for everyone else, but in the life of a football partner, become moments of life choices.

Throughout the six episodes, the show will give viewers rare access to their home lives over the summer months, allowing them to witness first-hand the unique lives these high-profile couples lead. With each season coming to a close, the new transfer window brings major life changes.

The series will also show how they often juggle their careers and have big social media followings while supporting their partners' all-consuming careers, showing that life in the public eye is a balancing act between what is for the public and what truly should remain private.

Amazon touts the series as a footballing take on “The Real Housewives” franchise: “Featuring weddings, parties, and international photoshoots, it might look like a glamorous lifestyle from the outside, but strip away the Insta-filter and, underneath, these women are dealing with the same universal life challenges that affect us all—from work/life balance and baby blues to relationship stresses and strains—all under a glaring media spotlight.”

What WAGs will appear in “Married To The Game”?

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates with his wife Taylor Ward and their young daughter on the pitch after the presentation ceremony following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 21, 2023 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The WAGs featured in the new series are:

Catherine Harding (engaged to Jorginho)

Taylor Ward (married to Riyad Mahrez)

Sara Gundogan (married to Ilkay Gundogan)

Sam Tarkowski (married to James Tarkowski)

Ash Turner (married to Matt Turner)

When is “Married To The Game” arriving on Prime Video?