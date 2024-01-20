Who will be joining BBC’s senior politics reporter Laura Kuenssberg in the studio for this weekend’s “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg”?

This weekend Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by Grant Shapps, Yvette Cooper and Humza Yousaf MSP (Photo: BBC/October Films/Stuart Powell)

Another week in politics and certainly a lot to talk about regarding the Rwanda Bill, Tory backbench “rebellions” and of course everything else that arises during an election year. This weekend, “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” returns to our screens with the BBC’s senior politics reporter set to take some of her guests to task regarding the stories of the week. This weekend, Kuenssberg is joined by Grant Shapps MP, Yvette Cooper MP and First Humza Yousaf MSP.

Grant Shapps MP currently serves as the Secretary of State for Defence in the United Kingdom. Born in 1968, Shapps has had a prominent political career, previously holding positions such as Secretary of State for Transport and Minister of State for International Development. A member of the Conservative Party, he has been an MP since 2005. Known for his involvement in various government roles, Shapps plays a crucial role in shaping the country's defence policies and strategies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvette Cooper MP, a prominent figure in British politics, is the Shadow Home Secretary. Born in 1969, Cooper is a member of the Labour Party and has been the Member of Parliament for Normanton, Pontefract, and Castleford since 1997. Her extensive political career includes serving as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Cooper is known for her advocacy on issues related to social justice, immigration, and national security, making her a key figure in the opposition's policy discussions and critiques of the government's approach to home affairs.

First Minister Humza Yousaf (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Humza Yousaf MSP is the First Minister of Scotland, assuming office in 2021. Born in 1985, Yousaf is a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and has represented Glasgow Pollok in the Scottish Parliament since 2016. Prior to becoming First Minister, he held various ministerial positions, including Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care. Yousaf is recognized for his contributions to shaping policies in Scotland, particularly in areas such as healthcare and justice, as the country continues to navigate its path within the United Kingdom.