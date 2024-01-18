The Rwanda bill was voted through by 320 votes to 276 in the House of Commons yesterday (January 17)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged the House of Lords to back the controversial Rwanda bill after it was voted through the House of Commons in the face of a Tory rebellion.

During a press conference at Downing Street on Thursday morning (January 18), Sunak urged the Lords to "do the right thing" and support the bill to not "try to frustrate the will of the people". The Rwanda bill was voted through by 320 to 276 in the House of Commons during a vote on Wednesday evening (January 17), despite some high profile Tory MPs voicing their intent to rebel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunak said: “There is now only one question. Will the opposition in the appointed House of Lords try and frustrate the will of the people as expressed by the elected House, or will they get on board and do the right thing? It’s as simple as that.”

He added that the vote last night showed that the party was "completely united in wanting to stop the boats". The row over the bill, which some on the right of the party claim doesn't go far enough, saw high-profile figures such as party deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith step down from their roles, stating that “whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules”.

In response to speculation that some party colleagues have submitted letters of no confidence in the Tory leader over the handling of the Rwanda bill, Sunak told reporters: “I’m interested in sticking with the plan I set out for the British people because that plan is working.