Find out how your MP voted on the Rwanda Bill and its amendments in the House of Commons at the bottom of the article.

Rishi Sunak is facing a revolt over his flagship Rwanda plan, with two Tory deputy chairmen resigning over the bill.

More than 60 right-wing MPs are backing amendments they claim will beef up the Safety of Rwanda Bill by restricting individuals’ ability to challenge being sent to the African nation and overriding international law. Downing Street said that discussions between the Prime Minister and rebels have been ongoing throughout the day, however any amendments "must have a respectable legal argument".

Former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke said he was not “f****** around” and declared: “I will vote against if the legislation isn’t amended. Simple as that.” And just before the votes were about the begin on amendments, Tory deputy chairs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith announced they were resigning over the bill.

The Red Wall MPs said that “whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules”. In a joint letter, they added that it was “important in terms of credibility that we are consistent” on arguing that safeguards must be put in place to ensure the government’s flagship asylum policy is legally watertight.

Lee Anderson has quit as Tory deputy chair. Credit: Getty

At the second reading, the Prime Minister saw off the initial rebellion, with 313 votes in favour and 269 against - a majority of 44. Tuesday (16 January) and Wednesday (17 January) are the days for the committee stage of the bill - where MPs can put forward amendments. If none of them are passed, which looks likely, then MPs would vote on the third reading of the bill on Wednesday.

But right-wing Tory rebels could then vote down the bill, which would kill it dead. The government would lose if 32 Tory MPs vote against the bill, or more than 55 abstain. Former prime minister Liz Truss and ex-home secretary Suella Braverman are also backing the campaign to rewrite the legislation.

But any attempt by the Prime Minister to placate them would be opposed by more moderate One Nation Tories, a voting bloc of around 100 MPs, who want to ensure international law is respected. It comes as the United Nations high commissioner for refugees said that, even unamended, the bill and recently signed treaty with Kigali would still violate global refugee law.

Tory rebels are fighting Rishi Sunak over his Rwanda Bill. Credit: Getty/Adobe/Kim Mogg

What is the Rwanda Bill?

The government wants to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and resettlement, in what has become Sunak's flagship piece of legislation. The Home Office believes this will act as a deterrent to migrants crossing the Channel on small boats, however charities question whether this will work.

The policy, however, was originally declared unlawful by the Supreme Court as it puts asylum seekers at risk of "refoulement", which is when they are sent back to their home country where they are at risk. Sunak hopes to combat this with a twin approach, firstly, signing a treaty with Rwanda which states that anyone the UK sends cannot be deported from east African country.

The second part is this bill, which unilaterally declares Rwanda safe for asylum seekers who arrive on small boats, and disapplies parts of the Human Rights Act to limit the number of legal challenges that migrants can make. The government says that individuals can only legally contest their deportation if they can prove they would face serious and irreversible harm - such as being pregnant or suffering from a very serious illness.

Announcing the bill in the House of Commons, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "The actions that we are taking, whilst novel, whilst very much pushing at the edge of the envelope, are within the framework of international law.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been crystal clear that he, and the government that he leads, will not let foreign courts destroy this Rwanda plan and curtail our efforts to break the business model of those evil people-smuggling gangs.”

Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick. (Photo: PA)

What are the key Rwanda Bill amendments?

Labour and the moderate One Nation Tories have put forward amendments to the Bill, however the key votes to watch out for are right-wing amendments from former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Brexit godfather Bill Cash.

The amendments are unlikely to pass, with Labour opposed to the legislation, however they will give an indication of the potential rebellion that could erupt at the third reading. Jenrick's amendment on Tuesday wants to "remove the ability of individuals to block their own removal through suspensive claims", while his amendment which will be voted on on Wednesday seeks to disapply the Human Rights Act.

He told the Commons: "How much are we actually willing to do to stop the boats? How (much) are we willing to take on the vested interests, balance the trade-offs, take the robust steps that will actually work?

“The only countries in the world that have fixed this problem, latterly Australia and Greece, have been willing to take the most robust action, are we? Well, I am. I want to stop the boats and secure our borders." Cash's amendment seeks to have notwithstanding clauses to disapply international law.

Labour has said it will be voting against the amendments from the Tory right. Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock told the Commons: “We on these benches will be proudly voting against the amendments that are being promoted by the benches opposite because the government’s Rwanda policy is unaffordable, unworkable and unlawful, because this bill is an affront to the values that we hold dear and because we will always stand up for the separation of powers, for the rule of law and for ensuring we can stand tall in the world.”

When is the Rwanda Bill vote?

The amendments to the Rwanda Bill will be voted on at around 7pm on Tuesday evening, and at a similar time on Wednesday evening. Then if there are no amendments to the bill, which looks likely, the third reading vote will happen on Wednesday evening at around 7pm.

How did my MP vote on the Rwanda Bill?

As the votes happen throughout the course of the next two days, we will keep this page updated with details of how your MP voted on the amendments and also the third reading vote.

The SNP amendment, which would change Rwanda from being a "safe" to "an unsafe" country in the legislation, was voted down by 337 to 66. Bill Cash's amendment had 68 Tory and DUP rebel supporters, however 529 MPs voted against it. While Jenrick's amendment had fewer supporters, 58, and was voted down by 525 MPs. These rebellions could still spell trouble for the government, as if the rebel MPs abstain at the third reading the bill would be defeated.

Which MPs voted for the SNP amendment to declare Rwanda an unsafe country?

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East) (Proxy vote cast by Owen Thompson)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Sarah Dyke (Liberal Democrat - Somerton and Frome)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat - Tiverton and Honiton)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat - Chesham and Amersham)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Independent - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat - North Shropshire)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Which MPs voted for Bill Cash's amendment to further disapply international law in the Rwanda Bill?