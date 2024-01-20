Norton Records announced that Mary Weiss, known for her time in 1960’s pop group The Shangri-La’s, has died aged 75.

American pop girl group The Shangri-Las during a photo shoot on a terrace in London, UK, 24th October 1964; they are Marguerite 'Marge' Ganser, Mary Weiss, and Mary Ann Ganser. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mary Weiss, the lead vocalist of the 1960s pop sensation, the Shangri-Las, has passed away at the age of 75, as confirmed by her record label.

The American girl group gained fame with a series of chart-topping songs centred around teenage romance and tragedy, such as "Remember (Walking In The Sand)" and "Leader Of The Pack," the latter of which was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mary Weiss played a pivotal role in shaping the Shangri-Las' distinctive sound and appearance, contributing to the pioneering of the girl group era alongside the Ronettes.

Miriam Linna from Norton Records officially announced Weiss' demise to the PA news agency on Friday, describing Mary as an icon and a source of inspiration for multiple generations.

Ronnie Spector, who co-founded the Ronettes and passed away in January 2022, paid tribute to Mary Weiss on their official Instagram account, acknowledging their shared rebellious spirit in the 1960s.

The Shangri-Las, renowned as the resilient figures in the 1960s pop scene, comprised two sets of sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Weiss, and twins Marguerite and Mary Ann Ganser, originating from the Queens borough of New York City.

Following a series of hits, including "Give Him A Great Big Kiss" and "Out In The Streets," and an opening act for the Rolling Stones during their second US tour in 1964, the Shangri-Las disbanded. Despite their relatively short career, the Shangri-Las left an enduring legacy as their music and their style has continued to be celebrated and rediscovered over the years, including Amy Winehouse drawing influence from that era of female singer.