The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black has dropped, with fans sharing a mixed response on social media. Named after her 2006 album, the film will follow Winehouse's rise to fame and will explore her volatile on-again-off-again relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Winehouse tragically passed away in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. She had struggled with addiction throughout her short life, documenting it in her music, with her song, Rehab making it in the top 10 in both the UK and USA.

The Back to Black trailer shows Marisa Abela as Winehouse and Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), she has previously spoken about Abela's role in the biopic, describing her as the "perfect actor" who "inhabits" Winehouse.

She said: "Discovering a talent like Marisa Abela is akin to finding gold dust. The moment she looked into the lens at her first audition I knew she was the perfect actor to play Amy Winehouse. She put in an enormous amount of work, attention to every detail and she trained daily for hours to be able to sing throughout the entire movie. She doesn’t impersonate Amy, she inhabits her."

How have fans reacted to Back to Black trailer?

Reaction to the Back to Black trailer from fans has been divided. On X, user @TheBrigitteEdit said: "1. I have to say this looks good. 2. I trust Marisa Abela to do well here, she's a great actress. 3. OMFG, Jack O'Connell, almost lost it. 3. I hope they tell HER story right, and it's not just a retelling of her trauma, because she deserves better."

Under a post from Studio Canal for the trailer X user @ly_esse said: "I’m so confused. is Marisa singing Back to Black or is it Amy’s voice?". Whilst, X user @eleanortindall_ posted: "RIP Amy Winehouse you would have hated this."

Does Marisa Abela sing in Back to Black?

Yes, despite theories that the music in the trailer was Amy Winehouse, it is Abela singing Back to Black, the actor will sing throughout the film, with Grazia reporting her boyfriend took to social media to comment under her Instagram post: "FYI world that is Marisa you hear singing!!!! She’s that good! Could not be prouder."

What is the release date for Back to Black?