First look at Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black biopic trailer

A new trailer for upcoming music biopic Back to Black, about the life of Amy Winehouse, one of the biggest R&B singers of all time. Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27, but by that age she has become one of Britain’s most influential women in the music scene, with songs like Valerie, You Know I’m No Good, and Rehab.

Her second and final studio album, Back to Black, on which a number of these songs appear, released in 2006, sold 16 million copies worldwide and has been certified triple platinum.

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in 2024 biopic Back to Black

Yet, Winehouse also struggled with addiction throughout her life, was the subject of near constant exploitation by the British media, and was in a violent marriage that was based on shared drug use. Her cause of death was soon revealed to have been alcohol poisoning.

British actress Marisa Abela tells the story of the troubled singer in the biopic, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, coming to cinemas later this year.

Is there a trailer for Back to Black?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Back to Black?

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil

Lesley Manville as Cynthia Winehouse

Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse

Bronson Webb as Joey

Ansu Kabia as Raye Cosbert

Harley Bird as Juliette

Sam Buchanan as Nick Shymansky

Matilda Thorpe as Aunt Melody

Colin Mace as Island Records Senior Executive

Michael S. Siegel as Uncle Harold

Christos Lawton as PC Jones

Anna Darvas as Shelley

Jeff Tunke as Mark Ronson

Who is Marisa Abela?

Marisa Abela, 27, is an English actress from Brighton, who has starred in several major films and TV shows since 2020.

Her first screen role was in Sky original thriller series COBRA, alongside Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton, followed by Industry, an HBO series about the 2008 financial crash from the perspective of the bankers at its heart.

Her first film role was as Sophie Jones in 2022 action movie Rogue Agent - she has since featured in romantic drama She Is Love, playing Louise, and 2023’s biggest box office film of the year, Barbie, in which she starred as Teen Talk Barbie. Back to Black will mark a major step in her career, as Abela takes on her first leading role.

When is the Back to Black release date?