Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed a body found in a river to be that of missing teenager Luke Howe. The 14-year-old was reported missing from Hale at around 6.30pm on Thursday (January 18).

Officers and emergency services responded to a concern for welfare and searches for Luke began last night and continued into today, focusing on the River Bollin in Hale and River Mersey in South Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Luke was sadly recovered from the water. Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Police identification has now taken place and is confirmed to be the body of Luke and his next of kin have now been informed.

Detective Inspector Rick Lees, of GMP’s Trafford Division, said: "Our condolences are with Luke’s loved ones, his friends and family in what is a truly awful time. This is a tragic case of a young teenager who has sadly died in terrible circumstances and our thoughts remain with Luke’s family.

"Luke’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask for their privacy to be respected while they grieve their loss. I would like to praise the work that officers and emergency services personnel put in to try and find Luke.

14-year-old Luke Howe has been missing from his home since Thursday

"This was a complex search in difficult conditions, and their work is appreciated. I would also like to thank the members of the public who helped with the search or shared our appeal. Your help in responding to this incident is hugely appreciated."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported earlier today that the North West Underwater Police search team were seen scouring River Bollin this morning, which is just metres away from Luke was last seen.