Death in Paradise returns for a new season and will celebrate the 100th episode of the Caribbean detective drama this weekend. The BBC series has revealed its new cast line-up, with many familiar faces returning, including some brand new guest stars as the show marks over a decade of entertaining viewers with its shocking murders on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

So, who will be starring in Death in Paradise season 13 and who are the guest stars? Here's everything we know so far.

Death in Paradise cast list

There will be some familiar faces returning to Saint Marie, with Ralf Little once again taking up the role as DI Neville Parker. Here's everything you need to know about the cast for Death in Paradise season 13.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

Ralf Little is reprising his role as Saint Marie's detective inspector Neville Parker. Little, who has played the role since 2020 is best known for his roles in Royale Family and Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps. Speaking about the new series Little said: "People come for the murders but stay for the character." Adding: "And people really enjoy the genre and the puzzles and the mysteries"

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Don Warrington is back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Warrington who has played the role since the show first began in 2011 is now the only original cast member. Speaking ahead of the 100th episode, the 72-year-old said: "I feel like the baby of the show". He continued: "The thing changes. This show is a very different beast to when I first started. And every inspector, every cast change, brings with it a dimension that wasn’t there before. So in a sense, one now feels the history.

"To me, it’s new. It’s new because the thing has evolved. And with that evolution comes change in character. Everybody is part of it. And you can’t ever rely on your history within it. You can’t pull rank in it, as it were."

Death in Paradise filming locations (Photo: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

Other cast members include:

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Tahj Miles as PC Marlon Pryce

Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder as Trainee PC Darlene Curtis

Genesis Lynea as Commissioner Patterson’s daughter, Andrina

Death in Paradise season 13 guest stars

It's not just the familiar cast that are returning, the new season will also feature plenty of guest stars, including Sean Maguire who will return for the 100th special, as well as appearances from Leon Herbert, Cathy Tyson and Mensah Bediako.

When does Death in Paradise start on BBC One?

Death in Paradise will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 4 at 9pm.