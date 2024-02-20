Karim Benzema made the move to Saudi Arabia last summer. (Image: Getty Images)

Al-Ittihad striker and Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has found himself at the centre of a transfer storm despite his senior age of 36 years old.

The talisman was linked with a surprise move to the Premier League in January, despite having only put pen to paper on a big-money contract in Saudi Arabia last summer.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about the footballing hero and any potential move to Arsenal, Chelsea or elsewhere.

Karim Benzema transfer update

Real Madrid legend and Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema found himself at the centre of transfer rumours in January with Premier League interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. The Frenchman was reportedly available on a loan deal, which would have provided a cheaper goalscoring solution than the likes of £100m valued stars Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

A deal never materialised for Benzema, who remains in Saudi Arabia, but he has since been linked with a move back to his former club Lyon although the financial disparity between the French club and Saudi side could stop that materialising.

Former Liverpool striker and Inter Miami star Luis Suarez has this week also told of how his move to Barcelona impacted an Arsenal move for Benzema a decade ago.

Speaking to Uruguayan radio station DelSol, Suarez said: "Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted to sign me, and everything was on track. They were planning to sell Benzema to Arsenal - it was all done. When the World Cup started, Barcelona joined the race and obviously I preferred Barca.

"With the bite situation, Madrid lowered their interest and Barca became more interested despite the punishment. I will always be grateful for that. In the end, I had both options and I chose Barcelona because it was my dream."

Benzema goalscoring stats and heights

Karim Benzema stands at 1.85 metres tall, which is equivalent to 6 feet and 1 inch. He is known as much for his technical ability, vision and versatility as he is for his physical presence when leading the line.

The football star has a total of 432 goals in 817 professional football appearances and has also picked up 197 assists. Benzema played 648 times for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2023.

The star won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and has been named French Player of the Year four times. He won the UEFA Champions League top scorer award in 2022 and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for that campaign.

Benzema also has played 97 times for the French national side, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and finishing as a World Cup runner-up in 2022.

Karim Benzema salary at Al Ittihad

Benzema is believed to be on a contract worth just short of £172 million a year at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, having signed for the side in June 2023. It's a mammoth sum that makes his reported £14.5 million salary at Real Madrid look measly.

The 36-year-old is on a huge wage but is still some way off the salary received by Manchester United legend and former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The Portugal legend is said to be on £177 million a year.