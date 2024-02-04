Kurt Hamrin (R) battles for the ball with a Soviet defender in front of goalkeeper Lev Yashin (L) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Sweden and the USSR on 19 June 1958 in Stockholm (Photo: STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Tributes are being paid to Kurt Hamrin, the sole surviving player from the 1958 World Cup final, who has died at the age of 89.

Hamrin scored crucial goals in victories against the Soviet Union and West Germany, propelling host nation Sweden to the final. Unfortunately, they faced a 5-2 defeat against a Pele-inspired Brazil in the final match.

Hamrin was primarily a winger during a successful career that spanned from the 1950s to the 1970s, and is considered one of the greatest Swedish footballers of all time.

Commencing his career with AIK in Stockholm at just 17, Hamrin later joined several prestigious Italian clubs, ultimately securing the European Cup with AC Milan in 1969.

He played for nine seasons for Fiorentina, for whom he remains their record goalscorer, and settled in the city when his playing career came to a close in 1972.

In a statement, Fiorentina called Hamrin “a true legend”, while the Swedish Football Federation also paid tribute, writing: “Swedish football has lost one of its greats.

“It wasn’t just the track record, the goals, the passes and the hard work on the right wing that made ‘Kurre’ a legend who was never forgotten. He was a loyal and popular person wherever he played.