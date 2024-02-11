Footballer and ex-Stoke City captain Peter Handyside has died aged 49.

Footballer and former Stoke City captain Peter Handyside has died at the age of 49, the club has announced.

The statement read: "Stoke City is saddened to learn of the death of former club captain Peter Handyside. Peter was a promotion winner with the Potters in 2002 before also helping preserve Championship status the following season.

"He featured on 88 occasions in red and white. The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the Club are with Peter's family and friends at this difficult time."

Handyside died on Friday (February 9). So, just who was Handyside, what was his cause of death, and what tributes have been left to him? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Peter Handyside?

Peter David Handyside was a Scottish professional footballer who played as a defender from 1992 until 2007. He was born on July 31 1974.

Despite being Scottish, Handyside played his entire career in England, having initially came through the youth ranks at Heston Rovers he was scouted by Grimsby Town who signed him as a junior before promoting him to the first team in 1992.

He became a club legend after making over 200 appearances for them. He was in the team that won the Football League Second Division play-offs and Football League Trophy during the 1997–98 season.

In 2001, after nine years at Blundell Park, Handyside joined Stoke City. He went on to captain the team and eventually earned promotion out of the Second Division, as he had previously done at Grimsby.

In 2003, he signed with Barnsley where he remained for a year before dropping into non-league football with Northwich Victoria. In 2006, he signed with Hucknall Town before retiring at the end of the 2006–07 season at the age of 33.

What tributes have been paid to Peter Handyside?

The Mariners posted a touching tribute on social media. They wrote: "Everyone at the football club is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of former player Peter Handyside. Our thoughts are with Peter's family at this sad time. Once a Mariner, always a Mariner."

The club also announced they will be having a minutes' applause in Handyside's memory ahead of their home game against Stockport this afternoon, with the Grimsby players also wearing black armbands.

Stoke's players and staff will also wear black armbands during their game against Blackburn Rovers as a mark of respect. Another of his former clubs, Barnsley, have also paid tribute to the defender.

Handyside joined Barnsley from Stoke in 2003, spending a solitary season at the club before dropping down the leagues and ultimately retiring in 2007. "Barnsley Football Club is saddened to learn of the recent passing of our former player Peter Handyside," the Tykes said.

"Joining the Reds in the summer of 2003, Peter would spend just one year with the club after enormously successful spells with both Grimsby Town and Stoke City. A cultured defender, Peter would captain Barnsley in 2003/04 and helped steady a very rocky ship during that era as the Reds recovered from relegation and an eventual administration period.

"The Scot was never anything but professional and will be missed tremendously by all who knew him having truly made his mark on the game. Our thoughts as a Club are with all of Peter's family, friends and colleagues at what is clearly a very difficult time."

What was Peter Handyside's cause of death?

At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Sunday February 11, the cause of Handyside's death has not been revealed.

Tributes have been left to Handyside on social media. One person on X said: "Must be 1 of the few unsung non limelight wanting ex town of my generation. Always felt he could’ve played even higher than the championship if given the chance. RIP Pete will be forever remembered and talked about."

Another said: "Dreadful news, a great player and a hero to a generation of Town fans. Our thoughts and love go to Peter's family and friends." One more said: "So sad to here about this dreadful news about Peter. RIP, he was a class player a rolls Royce on the pitch. Thoughts are with his family."

