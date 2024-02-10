Jamiroquai bassist Derek McIntyre has died in a car crash. Photo by Hertfordshire Police.

Jamiroquai bassist Derek McIntyre has died in car crash aged 66, his family have announced.

The musician, who rose to fame in the early 90s as part of the funk and acid jazz band alongside vocalist Jay Kay, died following a five car collision in Bushey, Hertfordshire, last Friday (February 2).

His children have described him as a "great man", while his bandmate called him a "talented musician". So, just who was McIntyre, what happened to him and what tributes have been paid to him? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Derek McIntyre?

McIntyre played bass on Jamiroquai's 2005's album Dynamite. Other musical credits include tours with Roy Ayers, The Jazz Crusaders and Cliff Richard as well as working alongside Beverly Knight, Will Young, Emily Sande, John Newman.

What happened to Derek McIntyre?

Hertfordshire police have confirmed McIntyre's death on social media site X and said they are looking for more information. The force statement reads: "Derrick McIntyre, aged 66, who lived in Watford, was involved in the collision on the morning of 2 February and sadly passed away at the scene.'

Officers were called at around 7.38am on Friday February 2 to a collision on the A41 North Western Avenue involving five vehicles. The vehicles involved were Derrick’s bronze Vauxhall Astra, a silver Honda Jazz, a silver Chevrolet Orlando, a blue Ford Focus and a white Mercedes GLC. Following the collision, two people were also taken to hospital for further treatment.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Road Policing Unit said: 'Our thoughts remain with Derrick’s family and friends at this sad time. Our officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and we are still appealing for information. If you were driving in the area and saw what happened, or have any dash cam footage that might help our investigation, please contact us."

People are being asked to email Sergeant Wheeler with any information. You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Tuello.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

What tributes have been paid to Derek McIntyre?

The full family statement to Hertfordshire Police reads: "Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend. He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more.

"Dad was a great man who influenced many that came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging every chance he could."

They concluded: 'No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all – not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.'