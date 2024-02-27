Actor Stephen Henderson and Lynda Gravatt attend the 2015 Steinberg Playwright Awards on November 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The National Black Theatre company have confirmed the death of Broadway actress and respected New York theatre scene figure Lynda Gravátt has died at the age of 77. She passed away in a New Jersey Hospital on February 23 2024, with the cause of death not yet disclosed.

Upon her passing, actor Viola Davis paid tribute to Gravátt, writing on social media “Greatness. That’s what you will be…great heart, great actress, great friend….I will love you forever. Rest well Lynda Gravat.”. Howard University acting professor, Vera J. Katz, wrote an article in which Phylicia Rashad, a close friend of Lynda, described her as intelligent, beautiful, talented, purposeful, and clean in her work.

Gravatt became a familiar face for TV audiences, appearing across various spin-offs of the “Law & Order” franchise and the Showtime series “The Hoop Life” in 1999, while she made guest appearances on “The Good Wife, “ 30 Rock” and “Person of Interest.”

But it was the theatre which made the actress a star; after graduating from Howard University, Gravátt played a pivotal role as a founding member of the Living Stage, a theater company at Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage dedicated to producing works promoting social justice.

Returning to New York City, Gravátt became a fixture of the Off-Broadway scene, building an impressive resume that included performances in productions such as John Henry Redwood’s “The Old Settler,” Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” and Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew.”

On Broadway, Gravátt was a standby for Leslie Uggams in King Hedley II in 2001 and starred in “45 Seconds From Broadway” the same year. She returned to Broadway in 2006 in the original production of John Patrick Shanley’s “Doubt” and understudied the role of Big Mama for Phylicia Rashad in a revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in 2008.

Throughout her career, Gravátt received numerous accolades, including four AUDELCO awards and two Drama League Awards. She won the 1999 Theatre World award for her performance in “The Old Settler” and the 2004 AUDELCO Award for her role in “Intimate Apparel.”