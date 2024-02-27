Emmy award-winning producer and writer E. Duke Vincent has died age 91. (Picture: Getty Images)

The mastermind behind legendary television shows such as Dynasty and Beverly Hills 90210 has died at the age of 91.

E. Duke Vincent, from New Jersey, pioneered a number of TV shows and movies, writing for the likes of The Doris Day Show, Good Morning World and Beverly Hills 90210. In total, he produced more than 2,300 hours of entertainment for the masses, with his partnership alongside Aaron Spelling reaching dizzying heights.

Now, Vincent's wife Pamela confirmed he has passed away, writing an obituary in the Santa Barbara Independent. A cause of death has not been made public at this time.

She said: "With profound sorrow I inform you of the passing of my beloved and brilliant husband, E. Duke Vincent, a legendary Blue Angel, an Emmy award-winning television producer and writer, and an accomplished novelist.

"While in Los Angeles, filming sequences for the series, Duke met with Danny Thomas and Sheldon Leonard, the executive producers of The Dick Van Dyke show. After writing a 'spec' script for them, he signed on to do their next TV series, Good Morning World.

"It [working alongside Spelling] was a match made in heaven and remained so until 2006 - over 29 years until Spelling’s death."