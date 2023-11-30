"We have such a different outlook on life," she told People magazine.

Actress Shannon Doherty has given an update on her cancer battle.

Former 90210 star Shannen Doherty has opened up about her stage 4 cancer diagnosis - and insists she is "not done with living."

The 52-year-old actress, best known for both 90210 and Charmed, recently spoke to People magazine in the wake of her diagnosis. Doherty has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which has since spread to her bones.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and after a masectomy and chemotherapy went into remission in 2017. But the cancer returned two years later - Doherty has since undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour as well.

"I’m not done with living," she said. "I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life."

Doherty is currently looking to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, as well as taking part in clinical trials as new treatments are developed. In the meantime, the actress also wants to continue working.

She said: "People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age - ‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not.