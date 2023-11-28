Cancer: 10 ways to reduce your risk of cancer - including breastfeeding and ditching red meat
Scientists say this works for almost every form of cancer.
New research has suggested that a combination of lifestyle changes could reduce your risk of cancer by up to 70 per cent.
A study carried out by Newcastle University, over the course of eight years, found that the more participants followed guidance from The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), the less likely they were to be diagnosed with cancer. The guidance includes breastfeeding, avoiding red meat and even ditching certain supplements.
Data from more than 94,000 adults across the UK was used for the research, with roughly eight per cent developing cancer while the study took place. For every recommendation that was followed, a person's risk of cancer was reduced by seven per cent.
Staying at the lower end of the healthy BMI range (18.5-24.9)
Two and a half hours of exercise per week
Eat a balanced diet - containing at least 30g of fiber a day and at least five portions of fruits and vegetables
Limit fast food
Eat no more than three portions of red meat a week
Avoid drinks with added sugar
No alcohol
Stay away from supplements for cancer prevention
Breastfeed if able to for six months
Continue to follow doctor's advice after a cancer diagnosis
Researchers said: "The cancer prevention recommendations are lifestyle-based recommendations which aim to reduce cancer risk. This study investigated associations between adherence, assessed using a standardised scoring system, and the risk of all cancers combined and of 14 cancers for which there is strong evidence for links with aspects of lifestyle in the UK.
"Greater adherence to lifestyle-based recommendations was associated with reduced risk of all cancers combined and of breast, colorectal, kidney, oesophageal, ovarian, liver, and gallbladder cancers.
"Our findings support compliance with the Cancer Prevention Recommendations for cancer prevention in the UK."
