10 WAYS TO LOWER YOUR RISK OF CANCER

Staying at the lower end of the healthy BMI range (18.5-24.9)

Two and a half hours of exercise per week

Eat a balanced diet - containing at least 30g of fiber a day and at least five portions of fruits and vegetables

Limit fast food

Eat no more than three portions of red meat a week

Avoid drinks with added sugar

No alcohol

Stay away from supplements for cancer prevention

Breastfeed if able to for six months

Continue to follow doctor's advice after a cancer diagnosis