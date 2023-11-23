Cold and flu: Nutritionist recommends vitamin C and zinc to beat seasonal illnesses
A sports nutritionist says she has the key to fending off illnesses this winter.
With winter well and truly settling in, seasonal colds and flus will be doing the rounds across the UK.
These can obviously have a big impact on our day-to-day lives, from putting us out of action at work to dampening our mood. But nutritionist Abi Roberts from Bulk.com believes that the right vitamins and nutrients can help to fend of winter illnesses.
Her secret? Vitamin C and zinc are the "vital" ones to go for.
“Both vitamin C and Zinc are vital for a robust immune system," she said. “Consuming these supplements during winter can help support your body’s defences against common winter ailments. Vitamin C is also important to maintain healthy skin, bones, and encourages wound healing.”
Abi, a sports nutritionist by trade, added five extra foods to her list of immune-boosters.
Vitamin D
Abi said: “Vitamin D is an absolute staple in the winter months, as our exposure to natural sunlight is limited from October through to March, which can result in low vitamin D levels. This nutrient is essential as it plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system and bone strength. Supplementing with vitamin D can help mitigate the risk of deficiency and support overall well-being during the darker months.”
Turmeric
“Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," Abi said. "Adding turmeric to your winter dishes, or taking it in capsule form, can help alleviate inflammation, soothe winter-related aches and pains, and support overall well-being during the winter months.”
Echinacea
Abi said: “Echinacea is a popular herbal supplement known for its potential to boost immune system function. During winter, when colds and flu are more common, incorporating echinacea into your supplement regime can provide some added protection, helping to reduce the severity and duration of illness.” As under half of the UK admits to having supplements regularly, it is equally important that we eat the right foods to boost our immunity this winter.
Citrus fruits
For those who find it easier to work vitamins into their diet rather than taking tablets, Abi said: “Fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges can provide a significant boost of vitamin C and make for a refreshing and uplifting taste during blue winter months.”
Fermented foods
Abi said: “Incorporating fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut into your winter diet can be particularly beneficial. These foods are rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut microbiome. A well-balanced gut can help strengthen the immune system, improving your body's ability to fend off winter illnesses and maintain overall well-being.”
Reduced sunlight exposure in winter can lead to deficits in essential nutrients. Ensuring you have the right vitamins during winter is crucial to support your immune system, helping you ward off common colds and flus and provide optimal support for your health.
