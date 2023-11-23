The risk of bowel, kidney, pancreas and ovarian cancers is all increased.

Chubby Brits are 10 per cent more likely to develop multiple certain cancers, new research suggests.

For people with either condition, every five-point increase in BMI boosted the risks of cancer by 11 per cent, The Sun reported. The chances were especially high for people who were both obese and had heart disease, so they would benefit most from losing weight, researchers said.

Dr Heinz Freisling, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, said: “For so long, research has focused solely on how BMI affects cancer risk for the general population. However this study has separated the risks for people with cardiovascular diseases — further showing the risk that living with overweight and obesity can have on cancer.