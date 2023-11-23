Weight loss: Obese Brits more likely to develop four types of cancer, study claims
The risk of bowel, kidney, pancreas and ovarian cancers is all increased.
Chubby Brits are 10 per cent more likely to develop multiple certain cancers, new research suggests.
A new study published in BMC Medicine has found that obese people are more susceptible to developing bowel, kidney, pancreas and ovarian cancer. Around a quarter of Brits are currently obese, which is also costing the NHS an estimated £13bn per year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest research examined the impact that BMI had on people's risk of disease - especially if they also suffer from diabetes or heart disease.
For people with either condition, every five-point increase in BMI boosted the risks of cancer by 11 per cent, The Sun reported. The chances were especially high for people who were both obese and had heart disease, so they would benefit most from losing weight, researchers said.
Dr Heinz Freisling, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, said: “For so long, research has focused solely on how BMI affects cancer risk for the general population. However this study has separated the risks for people with cardiovascular diseases — further showing the risk that living with overweight and obesity can have on cancer.
“This is a step in the right direction, but more research needs to be done to help provide further useful insights into how body weight influences cancer risk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.