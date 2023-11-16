Constipation relief: Doctor shares on TikTok how changing the way you poo can help relieve uncomfortable symptoms
A doctor has shared on TikTok how changing the way you poo can help alleviate constipation symptoms and other health conditions
Changing the way you poop is a guaranteed way to ease constipation and could lower your risk of contracting a range of health problems, according to a kidney doctor from Singapore. Dr Daria Sadovskaya took to the social media platform TikTok to show how changing the way you go to the bathroom can help you alleviate health conditions.
The 29-year-old nephrologist told millions that by crossing one leg over your lap, resting your foot on the opposite thigh and rotating your torso to face the back of the toilet can help ease constipation. Many have said that the revised sitting position has been extremely effective at helping ease their constipation, the Daily Mail reports.
Dr Sadovskaya posted her video in the spring and since then it has garnered more than 26 million views. Constipation is fairly common and entails infrequent and uncomfortable bowel movements.
Viewers commented on Dr Sadovskaya’s video saying they were grateful for the helpful tip. One person said: “I’m pooping [right now] and it worked bless [your] soul.' Another said: “I'm pooping right now and it works.”
Lifelong constipation has a series of potential causes including a fibre deficit in the diet, eating a diet made up largely of processed foods, dairy, sugar, and fat, a lack of exercise, drinking too much alcohol or caffeine and ignoring the urge to go to the bathroom. One way to combat chronic constipation is to change your diet according to nutritionists. They recommend eating between roughly 25 to 35 grams of fibre every day. Doctors also recommend avoiding frequent use of laxatives, which help in the short term but can cause dehydration and reduce the body’s electrolyte balance, as well as worsen constipation in the long-term.