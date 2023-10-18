TikTok have launched a dedicated hashtag and community space for parents - #ParentsofTikTok - to help them with all aspects of raising children of all ages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From pregnancy to toddler tantrums and childhood discoveries to teenage angst , parents of all stages know that raising children brings lots of joy but also plenty of challenges. So, TikTok are aiming to help all mums, dads and carers with the launch of the #ParentTikTok community.

This community is all about sharing raw, unfiltered experiences of parenting, and finding support and companionship from others going through the same thing. Whether it's talking about important lessons about postnatal mental health, sharing parenting tips and hacks or discussing the comedy content that gets them through sleepless nights, the aim is for the hashtag to bring together useful information that every parent on the platform can use, no matter how old their children are or what their experiences are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok says there are billions of parents on their platform who are visiting the site or app every single day to share their stories or learn from stories shared by others. So, they decided to launch their #ParentsofTikTok campaign, “to celebrate, support and spotlight this inspiring and authentic community”.

James Stafford, General Manager of Ops and Marketing, TikTok UK, said: "It's great to see so many parents finding a sense of community on TikTok. Whether it's support in a moment of need, humour in a moment of frustration, or simply knowing that someone else is going through the same ups and downs as you, TikTok is helping to connect parents across the UK.” The campaign will launch this month (October) and will run through to January.

#ParentsofTikTok - what’s it about?

From October to January, TikTok will be working with a cohort of parenting creators and hosting community workshops to unite all parents and carers. They will also be producing a TikTok guide for parents who are new to the platform and are keen to discover the TikTok community and, crucially, learn more about online safety.

Parents and carers can now access the #ParentsofTikTok Hub, which aims to be the go-to destination for any parent or primary caregiver looking to find their fellow community for help and support, whether they are up in the middle of the night feeding a newborn or waiting for a teen to come home, or they are anxiously and excitedly awaiting the arrival of a baby. Later this month, TikTok are also launching a #ParentsofTikTok Guide, to give what has been described as a “no-question-is-a-silly-question overview” of how to join TikTok and get involved in the action for any parents and carers who are completely new to the platform.

TikTok have launched a dedicated hashtag and community space for parents - #ParentsofTikTok - to help them with all aspects of raising children of all ages. Images by Adobe Photos. Composite image by NationalWoirld/Kim Mogg.

Meet the #ParentsofTikTok

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the coming months, TikTok will be working with some of the creators who have shared what parenthood is like for them on the platform. These are the #ParentsofTikTok creator ambassadors.

@louiseptsd (54.9K followers)

Louise Thompson has received over 1.2 million views for her post introducing herself to the TikTok community, in which she explains that she has suffered with complex Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder and postnatal depression since having her son at the end of 2021. She uses her TikTok to share her journey to understand how a trauma brain works and to chat all things mental health and motherhood.

@caitlinandleahh (9.3M followers)

Caitlin and Leah Sheil have shared their embryo transfer and pregnancy journey with the community through all its ups and downs, from anxious waits to exciting pregnancy updates. They always bring their trademark humour to the parenting experience too, like their sketches about family members approaching their baby.

@stuartandfrancis (1.1M followers)

Stuart and Francis are a father/dad duo, who showcase the realities of parenting as a gay couple by taking us through the highs and lows of raising their son, Rio, and now their daughter Rebel too. Alongside sharing their daily life, they have educated the community about their surrogacy journey, talking about connecting with their child and all the excitement in between.

@lagomchef (1.2M followers)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martyn is a chef who is inspiring our #cooking community to try their hand in the kitchen with his passion for food and commitment to reducing or eliminating food waste. Like his much-loved zero waste humble potato series. He's also recently started sharing videos cooking with his son - showing how much fun, and mayhem, cooking with kids can be.

@nigelclarketv (102.5K followers)

Nigel Clarke is a CBeebies presenter who shares his experience of the parent juggle. His 'parent win' tips give people small ways they can make their life easier, like using a baby sling at home and towels that are specially made for post bath cuddles, while his parenting gripes are equally relatable - such as why are baby formula lids so complicated?

@midwifemarley (32.7K followers)

Marley is a practising midwife, who shares tips and support for pregnancy, birth and parenting. From explaining phenomena no one knew about - like postpartum noise sensitivity - to championing the profession of midwife, she brings her expertise to the community on the daily. She's also a mum of five herself, and shares relatable clips from her own day to day too.

@raisingkevin_ (160.2K followers)

Tola joined TikTok to share her experience of raising a proudly autistic son, Kevin. They educate our community about #autismparenting, sharing lessons about loss and autism and accepting your child for who they are among many more. Most importantly, they share the moments of joy that they, like every family, enjoy.

@enchantednanny (616.5K followers)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danielle is a baby expert and nanny, who gives our community around the clock baby and parenting tips. From newborn clothing hacks, to baby burping tips and colic relief, there's a lesson for every #newparent on her page.

@teachwithtadgh (382.6K followers)

Tadgh O'Donovan is an Irish teacher who gives hilarious takes on kids' attitudes - like 'deadline mode', 'the kid with the questions' and 'dilly dally'. He also shares his experience as a teacher, inviting us to spend the day with him and understand what it's really like behind the desk!

@moonandrue (1.2M followers)

Sian is TikTok's resident motherhood and weaning creator, best known for the meal videos she documented whilst weaning her daughter, Rue. She shares tips and light-hearted voiceovers that aim to make weaning a little less overwhelming, alongside amazing recipes that help you cook all your favourite meals for the little ones - shepherd's pie, overnight chia oats, lamb roast, to name just a few.

Online safety - what help is available for parents on TikTok?

For parents of teenagers who are aged over 13, who are old enough to get their own TikTok account, TikTok’s Guardian's Guide offers a starting place to understand the tools and controls that have been built into the platform to keep users safe. That includes detail on family pairing features, which let parents link their TikTok account to their teen’s to enable a variety of content, privacy, and well-being settings.

Advertisement

Advertisement