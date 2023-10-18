TikTok beyond the mobile screen: TikTok content appears on billboards and in cinemas in Out of Phone campaign
TikTok content will be shown on screens bigger than mobiles, such as billboards and cinemas, as part of a new ‘Out of Phone’ campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, but until now it’s been confined to people’s phones, laptops and other personal devices - but not any more.
Soon, you’ll be able to see TikTok-influenced content on your local high streets on billboards and even in your local cinema. It’s all part of the company’s new Out of Phone campaign, which has been billed as an “out-of-home solution” that lets partners and brands leverage TikTok content beyond the platform. The aim is to bring TikTok content out of the four corners of a small phone screen and into the real world through the bigger screens on billboards and kiosks and in cinemas, bars, restaurants, automobiles, airports, petrol stations, retail stores, and more.
So, just what can you expect to see when you’re out and about from the TikTok Out of Phone campaign? Here’s what you need to know.
TikTok - soon seen on a big screen near you
With billions of screens across the world, the possibilities with Out of Phone are endless.
"With Out of Phone, we're taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life,” said Dan Page, global head of distribution, New Screens at TikTok. “From billboards to restaurants, gas stations to airports, we are on a mission to create endless ways for our community to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok. Out of Phone unleashes a world of creative possibilities, expanding the TikTok experience beyond the mobile screen.”
Out of the Phone: Billboards - Bring TikTok moments to the physical world
Brands will now be able to activate adverts on TikTok and then transfer this to out-of-home advertising through Out of Phone: Billboard, which takes existing campaigns and amplifies them onto billboards all over the world. That means brands can kick off a campaign on TikTok, generate interest from creators and users, and then amplify their work onto billboards and other video-enabled out-home-screens to reach new audiences.
Out of Phone: Cinema - TikTok on the Big Screen
With Out of Phone: Cinema, TikTok will move from personal screens to the silver screen. It will replicate the on-platform experience onto cinema screens, capturing audiences during the adverts prior to the main film feature with a segment of TikTok's top content that brands can advertise alongside.