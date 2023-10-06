TikTok said creators from the Black community ‘elevate Black Joy through music, fashion, food, wellness and much more’ on the platform and this needs to be recognised as part of Black History Month

TikTok has announced that it is celebrating the “unique contribution and impact of Black creators and Black-owned businesses” on the platform in celebration of Black History Month. In recognition of the annual awareness month, the hugely popular social media platform has introduced a new hashtag, #BlackTikTok, and encouraged people to share content throughout the month.

A statement from TikTok states: “The #BlackTikTok community is at the forefront of culture and industry-shifting innovation, sparking viral trends, elevating Black Joy through music, fashion, food, wellness and much more.”

So, just what exactly is TikTok doing to celebrate Black History Month and how can you get involved? Here’s what you need to know.

Celebrate #BlackTikTok in real life and in app

TikTok is hosting a programme of community and in-app events to celebrate Black History Month. There are numerous ways you can get involved:

Check out the #BlackTikTok hashtag and the TikTok Black History Month hub for the latest news, businesses and conversations throughout the month.

Watch the latest #TikTokUnpacks series which is being launched this October, featuring some popular influencers from the Black community including @hadley.ogarro, @quincy_smf, @xtamaraf0x, @des_reen and @vintagedollrisa.

Attend community events for the #BlackTikTok community, including a creator celebration in London.

Join the conversation and share your content using the hashtag #BlackTikTok.

TikTok has launched a #BlackTikTok initiative in celebration of Black History Month. As part of it, they are shining a light on some creators from the Black community who they say ‘elevate Black Joy through music, fashion, food, wellness and much more'. Photos by TikTok. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

#BlackTikTok charity partnership

TikTok is partnering with two UK charities for their #BlackTikTok initiative for the next TikTok Creative Academy event. Those charities are Catch22, who design and deliver services that build resilience and aspiration in people of all ages, and The Prince's Trust, which helps vulnerable young people get their lives on track. The event will recognise and honour the contributions, creativity, and achievements of the Black community and is for young people aged 18 to 30 who are interested in a career in the creative industries or are interested in starting their own business. Visit the Black History Month hub for more information.

Black businesses and black beauty

One area where #BlackTikTok has had a “tangible impact”, according to TikTok is opening up conversations around Black hair and beauty. With an impressive 22.5 billion views, #NaturalHair is thriving conversation on TikTok, and related hashtags like #Afro have amassed over 11.5 billion views.

From championing natural styles to sharing advice, and promoting confidence around Black cultural heritage, this community has been celebrating Black hair in all its variety. Many users from the community share the barbershops and salons that they love most so that other people can also visit. Examples include @mosbarbers1, a business which has gone viral for giving haircuts to the homeless across the UK and creator @yaa_asare1 who has shared their favourite haircare products.

Throughout October, TikTok users can also expect to see videos from other creators including @davidlarbi_, @abs.tract_ and @chloecarterrwith2rs, who will be sharing what their hair means to them. These creators continue the legacy upheld for decades by Black-owned barbershops and salons. These places are so much more than a place to get your hair done and have become safe spaces for spirited debate, culture, and camaraderie within the black community.

Black community TikTok trailblazers

As part of TikTok’s Black History Month campaign, the platform has highlighted some of their community trailblazers for 2023. They include:

@hipstersunshine - 166k followers

Charis shares videos exploring life as a deaf and autistic person. Their videos range from raising awareness about the discrimination faced by deaf people and challenging misconceptions about autism, to sharing sign language clips for their favourite songs.

@hadley.ogarro - 25k followers

Hads brings his bubbly energy to a range of lifestyle content, from the tastiest restaurants, to the most enviable holiday destinations. He's already kicked off his Black History Month celebrations, with recommendations for the best Black owned food spots in his local area of Hackney, London.

@foodguidelondon - 221k followers

Brandiece is an Official London Ambassador for TikTok, sharing videos on the best culinary delights the city has to offer. From spotlighting small businesses like @breakfastinbrixton, to the latest restaurant openings, no foodie destination is too big or too small for Brandiece to share with the community.

@thatguybillosh - 66k followers

Bill Osh is an Irish content creator who shares exciting vlog content from his day-to-day adventures. Whether he's at the National Ploughing Games or travelling across Ireland on one wheel for charity, Bill is always guaranteed to bring the positive energy and good vibes.

Dr. Monica is an Irish Doctor that uses her platform to share easy-to-understand health information. Her content covers a spectrum of medical queries, such as who's eligible for free flu vaccines, demystifying cold sores, and educating her followers about the menopause.

Katouche Goll is a beauty creator using her platform to share glamourous makeup tutorials and raise awareness about what it's like living with a disability.

Comedian Sam Redman sparks joy amongst his followers with his hilarious point of view (POV) skits and relatable videos on being gay, Black and British. Highlights include the struggles of being your friendship group's photographer.

Nash is a queen of makeup, fashion and lifestyle content. Whether it's product reviews, seasonal outfit inspiration or Get Ready With Me videos, her followers can rely on her for creative ideas on how they can look and feel fabulous.

Husbands Tee and Drew are a gay Black couple that are showing their followers how they can live their best soft lives. This summer they've shared advice on how gay couples can legally marry in the UK, celebrated Black Pride Day and highlighted the importance of love languages in healthy relationships.

@chloecarterrwith2rs - 45k followers

