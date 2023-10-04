Let's take a moment to appreciate these black women - all game-changers in their respective fields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Athletes, models, musicians, and more. Black women have been a constant force for change and progression in British society for decades now. And many black women in these fields have made groundbreaking achievements, etching their names into the history books.

While the historic efforts made by some members of the black community around the Second World War are also being highlighted this month by NationalWorld, we can also look at more recent history makers too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black History Month offers a moment to reflect back and take heed of what these five women have achieved. Together, they paint a snapshot of the wider role black women have played in the UK. Read on to find out more about these women who deserve special recognition this month.

Naomi Campbell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Naomi Campbell attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

One of the most famous supermodels of all time. Naomi Campbell began her career aged just 15 and was one of six models of her generation in the late 1980s and 1990s to be termed a 'supermodel' by the fashion industry.

Naomi broke down barriers as a black female model at the time and was the first Black woman to appear on the covers of Time and French Vogue magazine.

Spending a lifetime in fashion, Naomi has walked the runways for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Chanel, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London-born Lashana Lynch has become a leading light in Hollywood in recent years through her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the James Bond franchise. With Lashana taking the mantle of 007 in 2021's No Time to Die, she could also be set to reappear in the franchise as part of new-look cast and plot lines.

She is also set to play Bob Marley's widow Rita Marley in a biopic next year and has a well-established relationship with Action Aid UK where she helps women in precarious situations.

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

She might not be in line with everyone's political opinions, but there's no denying Diane Abbot's achievements as a black female politician. In 1987, Abbott became the first Black woman to be elected to the House of Commons - a position she has held since then as MP of Hackney and Stoke Newington.

A true history maker in every sense, Abbott undoubtedly knocked down barriers for other politicians from minority backgrounds to follow in her footsteps.

Nicola Adams

Reported net worth - £4m

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicola Adams deserves her place on this list for her boxing prowess at the 2012 Olympics alone. Back then, during the hype of London being on the world stage, Nicola became the first openly gay female boxer to become an Olympic gold medallist.

She has since completed the set of amateur championships - the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, European Games, and the World, European, and European Union championships too. In 2017, her achievements were recognised with an OBE to cap off an extremely successful decade for the Leeds-born boxer.

From 2017 to 2019. Adams entered the professional boxing sphere and retired with an undefeated record where she held the World Boxing Organization female flyweight title.

Dr Shirley Thompson

Dr Shirley Thompson OBE presents the Best Opera Production Award onstage to April Koyejo-Audiger during the Black British Theatre Awards 2022 at The National Theatre on October 16, 2022 in London, England. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BBTA)

The final woman on our list is groundbreaking composer and conductor Dr Shirley Thompson. She holds the enviable achievement of becoming the first woman in Europe to conduct and compose a symphony in the last 40 years with 'New Nation Rising, A 21st Century Symphony'.

Advertisement

Advertisement