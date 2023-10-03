Charles Minto played a pivotal yet somewhat overlooked role in helping those from the black community settle into the UK

Colonial House in the 1940s and Colonial House now

For Black History Month 2023, NationalWorld is highlighting figures from the Afro-Caribbean community who have helped build modern Britain.

1930s and 1940s Britain was a very different place to the nation we know today. During and before the Second World War, the black community was much smaller and concentrated in urban areas.

But many still strived for black rights in the UK - especially as more people from the black community settled here after the war had ended by the mid-1940s.

One of those who arrived earlier was activist and philanthropist Charles Udor Minto MBE who played a pivotal role in not only giving black people a safe space but also in helping to forge bonds between black and white communities.

The story centres on a building called Colonial House in North Shields' historic Northumberland Square. This is where events, such as children’s Christmas parties were held in an attempt to combat racism, where children were encouraged to invite a white friend in order to mix and form interracial friendships.

Minto would dress as Santa at such Christmas parties much to all of the children's delight, regardless of their background.

Northumberland Square today

Before this, Charles Minto was a Champion African boxer turned mariner who arrived in North Shields in 1932 where he became a significant figure in the fight for black rights. He married a local lady and together they founded the ‘International Coloured Mutual Association’ whose aim was to create a safe space for North Tyneside’s black community and to forge bonds between African and white people.

Minto worked with unions, port officers, and employers to tackle prejudice, with the aim of the ICMA to provide funds for the relief of members. The 2nd World War brought more African sea men to the area and Minto campaigned for the founding of a hostel to house them. In 1942 he opened Colonial House on Northumberland Place in North Shields, now home to one of Pattinson Estate Agents’ many offices.

In 1949 Charles Minto was awarded an MBE for his community work in the North East, but despite this, Colonial House was forced to close in 1950, which came as a huge blow to Minto and the African community. In response, he was quoted as saying: "Colonial House belonged to my people and represented a bridge where white and coloured people could mix and create interracial friendships."

Not only did ‘Colonial House’ provide accommodation for African sea men, but it also quickly became the centre of black life in North Shields. With the help of his wife and daughter, Minto kept an active social schedule, and organised events such as cinema screenings, dances, lectures, and concerts at Colonial House.

There were games such as billiards, checkers, and dominoes to encourage team spirit and comradery between races. His legacy of building cultural, educational, and political organisations for African communities is being acknowledged and honoured through this remembrance plaque.

For the last 36 years the building has been owned by Keith Pattinson Estate Agents, who also have 26 branches spanning the North East.

In alignment with Black History Month, Charles Udor Minto will be honoured in memory in the form of a plaque placed on the very building he used as a safe space for North Tyneside’s black community during the 1930s and 1940s.