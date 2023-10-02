Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year, from 1 to 31 October, Black History Month honours the heritage, culture and contributions of black people to society.

In 1976, the US government formally recognised the occasion, and it was first observed in the UK in 1987. The event also aims to raise awareness of and celebrate Black people's contributions to British society as well as promote knowledge of Black history in general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just why is it always held in October, and why is the US date different? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Black History Month?

Black History Month, also known as African American History Month in the US, is an annual observance and celebration of the achievements, contributions and history of African Americans and the African diaspora.

Over the years, Black History Month in the UK has grown and evolved, with a wide range of events and initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the contributions and achievements of Black Britons and people of African and Caribbean descent.

During Black History Month, various events, activities and educational programmes are organised to honour the accomplishments of black Britons throughout history. These may include lectures, art exhibitions, musical performances, film screenings, and discussions about important figures and events in Black history.

Birmingham City and Sheffield United players wear Black History Month shirts during a warm up in October 2022 (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

Why is Black History Month held in October?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black History Month is typically observed in the month of February in the United States and Canada, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it is observed in October.

Its origins can be traced back to the US in the early 20th century, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History) initiated "Negro History Week" in 1926.

The chosen week in February coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two prominent figures in African American history, and was chosen to highlight the contributions of African Americans and raise awareness of their history and achievements.

Over time, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month, officially recognised by the U.S. government in 1976. It has since become an important time for educational institutions, communities, and organisations to promote the study and awareness of Black history, culture and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the UK, Black History Month was first established in 1987 by Ghanaian-born Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, who worked as an education officer for the Greater London Council at the time.

The choice of October was not tied to specific historical events like in the US, but was instead selected to coincide with the start of the academic year. October was chosen as it allowed for the inclusion of Black history and culture within the curriculum of schools and educational institutions.

The timing was intended to facilitate the integration of African and Caribbean history and contributions into the broader educational curriculum, making it more accessible to students and promoting a better understanding of Black history.

Additionally, October was selected as it provided a focal point for various cultural events, exhibitions and activities celebrating Black history and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement