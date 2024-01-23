David Gail cause of death: Beverly Hills, 90210 actor suffered heart failure as police investigate death
David Gail dies at the age of 58 after being found unresponsive by emergency services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail died after suffering from a serious cardiac arrest. The US actor's death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares, in a touching post on Instagram.
She wrote on the social media website alongside a picture of her and her brother: "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."
Advertisement
Advertisement
It has now been revealed that emergency services found the actor unresponsive and administered CPR and defibrillation. He was placed on life support for several days before being pronounced dead on January 16.
Gossip site TMZ reported that police were allegedly investigating a possible overdose. However these allegations have been rubbished by his family.
A representative for Gail's family told E! News: "The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure. David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.