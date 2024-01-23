Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail died after suffering from a serious cardiac arrest. The US actor's death was confirmed by his sister, Katie Colmenares, in a touching post on Instagram.

She wrote on the social media website alongside a picture of her and her brother: "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been revealed that emergency services found the actor unresponsive and administered CPR and defibrillation. He was placed on life support for several days before being pronounced dead on January 16.

Gossip site TMZ reported that police were allegedly investigating a possible overdose. However these allegations have been rubbished by his family.