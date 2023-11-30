90210 first debuted in October 1990, here's what the cast have been up to since

Beverly Hills: 90210 was undoubtedly one of the most popular teen dramas on TV. The show uncovered all the gossip of Beverly Hill's most prestigious postcode, following the lives of teens who attended the wealthy West Beverly Hills High School as they went through the ups and downs of coming to age when you're loaded.

The popular series ran from 1990 to 2000, inspiring a spin-off 90210 which launched in 2008. It attempted a reboot in 2019 called BH90210, but the show only ran for one season before being cancelled by Fox.

The cast have experienced tragedy in recent years with the passing of Luke Perry, who died from a stroke in 2019. Whilst, in 2015 Shannen Doherty revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. So, what happened to the stars of Beverly Hills 90210? Here's everything you need to know about where the cast are now.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty is best known for her role as Brenda Walsh in 90210 and as Prue Halliwell in Charmed. The 52-year-old was previously married to producer Kurt Iswarienko, with the couple announcing their divorce in 2023.

In 2015 she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and went into remission after a mastectomy and chemotherapy in 2017. The cancer returned in 2019, with Doherty having to undergo surgery for a brain tumour. In a recent interview with People she revealed it had spread into her bones, telling the publication: "I’m not done with living."

She continued: "I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life."

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling starred as Walsh's best friend Donna Martin in 90210. The actor is also known for her roles in Saved By the Bell and has featured in reality TV shows about her life including @ Home With Tori. She has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006, the pair share five children.

Jason Priestley as Brandon Walsh

Jason Priestly played Brandon Walsh and also reprised his role in the brief 2019 reboot. Since starring in the show he has starred in Call Me Fitz and Private Eyes. He has been married to Naomi Lowde since 2005, with the pair sharing two children and has survived a car crash 2002 car race at the Kentucky Speedway and being thrown from a horse in 2015 whilst he was on the set of The Code.

Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman

Gabrielle Carteris played Andrea Zuckerman in 90210, following her role she made a name for herself in voice acting for videos and cartoons. She is also the former national president of SAG-AFTRA. Carteris has been married to Charles Issacs since

Luke Perry passed away in 2019 five days after a stroke (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Luke Perry

Luke Perry played bad boy heartthrob Dylan McKay, the late actor was also known for his role as Fred Andrews in Riverdale. He died on March 4, 2019 aged just 52-years-old five days after suffering a stroke. In a statement at the time his family said that they appreciated the: "outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning".

Brian Austin Green as David Silver

Brian Austin Green played David Silver who is remembered for his awkwardness. He has since appeared in Dancing with the Stars and Last the Night. Green shares three sons with his ex-wife Megan Fox and welcomed son Zane in 2022 with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Tiffani Thiessen as Valerie Malone

Tiffani Thiessen starred as Valeria Malone and is best known for also playing the role of Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell. In 2017, 90210 co-stars Garth and Spelling referred to her as, "that which we don't speak of" during an episode of Ru Paul's Drag Race. The actor is currently the host of the MTV's comedy food-related clip show Deliciousness. She has been married to Brady Smith since 2005, with the pair sharing two children.

Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders