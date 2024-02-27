Dutch drill rapper Bigidagoe, aka Danzel Silos, was shot dead on Sunday morning, local reports confirmed (Credit: YouTube)

Controversial Dutch rapper Bigidagoe, born Danzel Silos, has died at the age of 26 after being shot dead near the Amsterdam-Sloterdijk station in the Netherlands, local reports have confirmed. The rapper, who began his career after releasing his first single “Bodem” in 2014, was said to have been fleeing the scene in a car from the attack but was subsequently discovered dead at the scene after the first shots were heard at 5:30am.

It marks the second time that the rapper has been involved in a shooting after an attempt on his life in 2020 by Amsterdam's Rivierenbuurt left him seriously injured. That led Bigidagoe to release the song 'Opp Blazen', in which he responded to the shooting. A music video was released for the song, set in a hospital and quickly amassed over a million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Amsterdam in 1997, Silos' involvement in the hip-hop scene often looked to emulate the North American scene, including violent feuds against rival “groups.” At the age of 12, Silos was convicted of street robbery while the would adorn himself with expensive items that allegedly were largely financed through cocaine dealing - according to Dutch investigative services.

One of those feuds took place in 2021 when fellow Amsterdam rapper Chivv and Bigidagoe traded diss tracks against one another due to gold chains allegedly stolen on both sides. Both sides threatened one another with retaliatory action until police stepped in to arrest both rappers to prevent any further escalation, prompting a restraining order between the pair to prevent any further violence.