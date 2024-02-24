K-Pop songwriter Shinsadong Tiger has died aged 40, after he was discovered at his place of work (Credit: The Director @ YouTube)

Renowned Korean pop (K-Pop) songwriter Shinsadong Tiger, born Lee Ho-yan, has tragically passed away in Seoul at the age of 40. According to industry sources quoted by the semi-official Yonhap News Agency, Tiger was found collapsed at his workplace. While details surrounding his death remain undisclosed, authorities from Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul have confirmed the incident.

Lee, who made his debut as a songwriter in 2005, swiftly rose to prominence, contributing to numerous chart-topping hits like T-ara's "Roly-Poly," Apink's "NoNoNo," EXID's "Up&Down," and Momoland's "Bboom Bboom." In 2011, he expanded his portfolio by venturing into music production and later founded AB Entertainment, overseeing the creation of girl group EXID in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his professional success, Lee faced financial difficulties, leading him to apply for debt rehabilitation measures in 2017, which were later approved. In 2021, he assumed the role of chief producer at TR Entertainment, where he introduced the girl group Tri.be. Following Lee's untimely passing, Tri.be halted their public activities as a mark of respect.

Lee's death comes amidst a backdrop of heightened scrutiny in the South Korean entertainment industry. In December, actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead in a car in Seoul following an intense police investigation into alleged drug use. This led to widespread condemnation of the media intrusion into not only Sun-kyun's life but also the overarching intrusion on the lives of K-Pop and K-drama performers in the country.