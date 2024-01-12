Bong Joon-ho is one of several influential South Korean creatives calling for an investigation into the death of Lee Sun-kyun - but why?

Why have South Korean figures such as Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho (main) called for an investigation into the handling of Lee Sun-kyun (inset) by police, which may have led to his death in 2023? (Credit: Getty Images)

South Korean actor Lee Syun-kun, whom Western audiences will recognise through his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” died in December 2023 aged 48 years old after apparently taking his own life, amidst a scandal regarding drug consumption that had dogged the actor since October 2023. His death was met with widespread sorrow, but that has now become widespread condemnation in South Korea towards both its police force and the media, with some very powerful names coming out to voice their concerns.

One of those is Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho, who directed Lee in “Parasite,” and has called along with other artists and cultural organizations for an investigation into the circumstances of Lee's death and a reflection on the media coverage that may have contributed to the actor's decision to take his own life.

During a press conference, Bong expressed concerns about the methods used by the police during Lee's investigation and criticized the sensationalist media coverage. He called for legislative improvements to ensure the protection of human rights, emphasizing the need to avoid a reversal of principles and exceptions between the rights of suspects and the public's right to know. Bong and the collective of artists are urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the case, considering the potential impact of media exposure on individuals under investigation, especially those in the entertainment industry.

So why is there an interest in how the South Korean police allegedly handled the case before Lee’s death, and what is South Korea’s perception towards celebrity scandal, compared to say the United States or the United Kingdom?

What is the controversy surrounding Lee Sun-kyun’s death?

South Korea Police response

Critics calling for an investigation into the police’s handling of Lee’s potential drug offences argue that the police may have been negligent in their handling of Lee's case, especially considering the sensitive nature of the allegations against him. There are accusations of improper procedures and potential lapses in ensuring Lee's privacy during the investigation.

Lee's appearances during police questioning, including a live broadcast of the reagent test and the release of recordings with incriminating statements, raised questions about the police's decision to publicize these aspects. Critics contend that such public exposure may have contributed to the distress and mental state of the actor.

The extended duration of Lee's police questioning, reportedly lasting for 19 hours during the weekend before his death, has sparked concerns about the psychological toll it might have taken on him. The controversy questions whether such prolonged interrogations are appropriate, especially in cases involving public figures.

South Korean Media Involvement

Bong Joon-ho at a press conference that took place overnight, appealing for an investigation into how the police handled the questioning of the late Lee Syun-kyun (Credit: AFP)

Some media outlets are accused of engaging in sensationalist reporting, prioritizing the sensational aspects of Lee's case rather than maintaining a balanced and respectful approach. This sensationalism may have contributed to public scrutiny and added pressure on the actor.

Critics have argued that media coverage may have invaded Lee's privacy, considering the detailed reporting on the investigation, including reagent tests and recorded statements. The intense scrutiny from the media is believed to have intensified the challenges Lee faced during this difficult period - akin to those Caroline Flack experienced before her death.

There are concerns that the media's relentless coverage and speculation surrounding Lee's case may have negatively impacted his mental health. The controversy highlights the responsibility of media outlets in handling sensitive information and the potential consequences of their reporting on individuals facing legal issues.

What is South Korea’s attitude to celebrity scandal?

South Korea's approach to celebrity scandals is marked by a cultural emphasis on moral standards and societal expectations for public figures; celebrities are regarded as role models, and there is a collective expectation that they maintain a virtuous public image. South Korean society, characterized by its conservatism, places strong social disapproval on actions deviating from established norms, leading to severe consequences for celebrities involved in scandals, including potential damage to their careers and reputations.