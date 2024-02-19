Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The origin story of BTS member j-hope is set to arrive on Prime Video next month with the release of the long-awaited “Hope on the Street,” produced by BTS’s label HYBE. The six-part series is set to be released episodically throughout March, with new episodes released every Thursday and Friday.

Prime Video have touted “Hope on the Street as a profile on the BTS member and his “love for dancing as he begins a new journey in the 12th year of his professional career. The series chronicles his return to his roots as a dancer and has elements of a travel show. “ Accompanied by his former dance instructor, Boogaloo Kin, j-hope travels to Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming documentary will showcase songs from j-hope's highly anticipated solo album titled "Hope on the Street Vol.1", which is scheduled to release on March 29. According to HYBE, the album will feature six special tracks. This new project comes after his successful 2022 solo album "Jack in the Box" which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The six part docu-series, "Hope on the Street," will see BTS member j-hope travel around the world meeting other street dancing artists (HYBE Corp/Prime Video)

The latest series is a delightful surprise for fans as j-hope is currently on hiatus from performing. The star is currently serving his mandatory 18-month military service in Korea, which started in April 2023. Following his basic training in May 2023, j-hope has been assigned as an assistant training instructor with Korea's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju.

The series is the second recent addition to Prime Video for the K-Pop superstars, as their concert film “BTS: Yet to Come” arrived on the streaming service in November 2023 to rave reviews from concert film fans and netizens alike.

When is “Hope on the Street” released on Prime Video?