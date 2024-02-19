Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wasn’t the only star-studded event to take place on Sunday evening - over in the United States, the annual People’s Choice Awards took place, honouring the people’s selection of who they think deserve honours this year. It was finally the moment for “Barbie” to shine, earning five People’s Choice awards, including Movie of the Year and both the Male and Female Movie Star of 2023 awards for Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie respectively.

There were also awards for Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Lawrence for their roles in “Scream IV” and the sex-comedy “No Hard Feelings,” while “Oppenheimer” only picked up one award at the ceremony; Drama Movie of the Year.

But one of the biggest moments of the People’s Choice Awards was the on-screen appearance of actor Jeremy Renner, still undergoing treatment after his near-death accident with a snowplough in January 2023. “The fans rock,” Renner said as he joined fellow MCU member Simy Liu, the host of last night’s event. “I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best.”

Renner was on hand to present the first award of the evening, which went to Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year award for her work in “Swarm.”

People’s Choice Awards 2024 - full list of winners

Film

The Movie Of The Year: Barbie

The Action Movie Of The Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Of The Year: Barbie

The Drama Movie Of The Year: Oppenheimer

The Male Movie Star Of The Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

The Female Movie Star Of 2023: Margot Robbie, Barbie

The Action Movie Star Of The Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star Of The Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

The Drama Movie Star Of The Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

The Movie Performance Of The Year: America Ferrera, Barbie

TV

Kim Kardashian earned the Reality TV Star of the Year awards, while "The Kardashian" earned the Best Reality TV Show at the People's Choice Awards 2024 (Credit: Getty)

The Show Of The Year: Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy Show Of The Year: Only Murders In The Building

The Drama Show Of The Year: The Last Of Us

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year: Loki

The Reality Show Of The Year: The Kardashians

The Competition Show Of The Year: The Voice

The Bingeworthy Show Of The Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty

Future "Fantastic Four" cast member Pedro Pascal earned Male TV Star of the Year after his performance in HBO's "The Last of Us" (Credit Getty)