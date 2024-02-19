People’s Choice Awards 2024 | Jeremy Renner returns at last night’s ceremony - full list of winners
The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards wasn’t the only star-studded event to take place on Sunday evening - over in the United States, the annual People’s Choice Awards took place, honouring the people’s selection of who they think deserve honours this year. It was finally the moment for “Barbie” to shine, earning five People’s Choice awards, including Movie of the Year and both the Male and Female Movie Star of 2023 awards for Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie respectively.
There were also awards for Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Lawrence for their roles in “Scream IV” and the sex-comedy “No Hard Feelings,” while “Oppenheimer” only picked up one award at the ceremony; Drama Movie of the Year.
In the television categories, the success of HBO’s “The Last of Us” was noticed by audiences, as Pedro Pascal won TV Male Star of the Year and the show winning Drama Show of the Year, with Selena Gomez and “Only Murders In The Building” also collecting a clutch of awards last night.
But one of the biggest moments of the People’s Choice Awards was the on-screen appearance of actor Jeremy Renner, still undergoing treatment after his near-death accident with a snowplough in January 2023. “The fans rock,” Renner said as he joined fellow MCU member Simy Liu, the host of last night’s event. “I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best.”
Renner was on hand to present the first award of the evening, which went to Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year award for her work in “Swarm.”
People’s Choice Awards 2024 - full list of winners
Film
- The Movie Of The Year: Barbie
- The Action Movie Of The Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Comedy Movie Of The Year: Barbie
- The Drama Movie Of The Year: Oppenheimer
- The Male Movie Star Of The Year: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- The Female Movie Star Of 2023: Margot Robbie, Barbie
- The Action Movie Star Of The Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Comedy Movie Star Of The Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- The Drama Movie Star Of The Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- The Movie Performance Of The Year: America Ferrera, Barbie
TV
- The Show Of The Year: Grey’s Anatomy
- The Comedy Show Of The Year: Only Murders In The Building
- The Drama Show Of The Year: The Last Of Us
- The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year: Loki
- The Reality Show Of The Year: The Kardashians
- The Competition Show Of The Year: The Voice
- The Bingeworthy Show Of The Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty
- The Male TV Star Of The Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
- The Female TV Star Of The Year: Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
- The Comedy TV Star Of The Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- The Drama TV Star Of The Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- The TV Performance Of The Year: Billie Eilish, Swarm
- The Reality TV Star Of The Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- The Competition Contestant Of The Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing With The Stars
- The Daytime Talk Show Of The Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Nighttime Talk Show Of The Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Host Of The Year: Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
